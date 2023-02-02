Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 2-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lunar New Year celebrations are continuing to happen throughout San Diego this weekend and people who are looking for something to do can take advantage of half-prices at local museums this month.

The 40th Annual Chinese New Year Fair is going to be free to the public and a popular destination for families and audiences of all ages as they experience and celebrate the Lunar New Year, which typically occurs in January or February of each year.

Here's a look at some of the fun events around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego Museum Month

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

Throughout the month of February, San Diegans and visitors can pick up a special, free pass to save 50% at more than 40 museums throughout the city. Museums like the Fleet Science Center, Maritime Museum, San Diego Air & Space Museum, Natural History Museum, and many more are participating in the special month.

Walk in A.R.T.

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: FREE

Expect a night filled with lively entertainment, art, food, and music in and around Mural Alley. Follow an interactive digital map to lead you to the event’s features including selfie booths, psychic readings, live art, music, and a paint-and-sip with specialty drinks.

SATURDAY

Lunar New Year at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Where: Escondido; Cost: Varies

Celebrate good fortune this Lunar New Year, a holiday recognized throughout many East and Southeast Asian countries. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, and those born during this zodiac year are known for being calm, agile, and prosperous.

Vino Carta

Where: Little Italy; Cost: $90

Vino Carta is hosting an Old Rioja Guided Tasting with Spanish Wine Scholar Rick Fisher at its Little Italy location at 2:00 p.m. Wine lovers can enjoy five selections including Muga 1995 Crianza, Muga 1994 Crianza, Coto 1994 Coto de Imaz Reserva, Bilbainas 1987 Vina Pomal Reserva, and Marques de Murrieta 1973 Ygay Etiqueta Blanca.

The Smoking Gun

Where: Downtown San Diego-Gaslamp District; Cost: Varies

In celebration of Black History Month, Gaslamp’s The Smoking Gun partnering with La Mesa’s Extraordinary Banana Pudding beginning this weekend to bring the tasty treat from the Black-owned business to downtown San Diego. For every pudding sold, the duo will be donating $1 to The Blue Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to underserved African American male youth ages 13-18 in the Greater San Diego community.

PAWS 4 Thought Animal Rescue

Where: North Park; Cost: Varies

The Original 40 Brewing Company is hosting a dog adoption event with PAWS 4 Thought Animal Rescue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open-air and dog-friendly brewery will have several pups on hand for application for adoption. Guests can enjoy a chili cheese dog with OG40's famous homemade chili over a Hebrew National hot dog while there.

Taste of Barrio Logan

Where: Barrio Logan; Cost: $55

Experience the culture of Barrio Logan on a food, sips, and beer crawl with an amazing fun mixer after-party event at La Davina Restaurant and Bar. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

SUNDAY

Chinese New Year Festival

Where: University Heights; Cost: Free

The Hsi Fang Temple will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a cultural performance of lion dance, dancing, singing, and more. After the performance, guests are welcome to visit the temple to see the Red Envelope Creative Exhibition and LEGO Chinese New Year display.

