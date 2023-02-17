Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 16-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Winter is here, but the fun doesn’t stop just because there’s a chill in the air. This weekend we have options for staying indoors and making new memories outside.

Grab the crew and celebrate the weekend with the biggest Mardi Gras party in the city, or support Black entrepreneurs at the Soul Swapmeet in North Park.

Plus, don't forget to take advantage of Museum Month, where tickets are discounted at more than 60 museums across San Diego County.

There's a little bit for everybody happening around America's Finest City this weekend.

THURSDAY

Paint Your Own Pottery

Where: North Park; Cost: $40

Paint some pottery while you sip on some brew at the Original 40 Brewing in North Park. Your ticket includes your choice of pottery piece, paint, and firing, as well as one pint of OG40 beer. Your finished pottery will be available for pick-up on Sunday.

San Diego Museum Month

Where: Various museums; Cost: Half-priced regular admission

Enjoy half-priced admission at more than 60 local San Diego museums for San Diego Museum Month. And there's something for everyone, whether it's art, history, science, or the seas at participating museums such as the San Diego Natural History Museum, Maritime Museum of San Diego, San Diego Air and Space Museum, and many more.

FRIDAY

Gaslamp Mardi Gras

Where: Gaslamp Quarter; Cost: $30 and up

Mardi Gras gets started early in San Diego's Gaslamp District with 20 parties over the weekend and then for one more night on Fat Tuesday. Tickets get guests access to more than 20 nightclubs, bars, and restaurants, an opening night and finale party, and food and drink specials around downtown.

The Puccini Duo: Suor Angelica & Gianni Schicchi

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: $13-$240

Suor Angelica tells the story of a woman who bears a child out of wedlock and is sent to a convent for penance. The opera will be performed in Italian with English and Spanish text displayed above the stage.

SATURDAY

San Diego Rocket Con

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $22 - $85

(Saturday - Sunday) This 2-day show at the Scottish Rite Event Center is full of panels and various vendors with all kinds of collectibles, comics, toys, and games. Visitors will also meet voice actors from Dragonball Z, Hero Academia, and other professional cosplayers.

San Diego Soul Swapmeet

Where: North Park; Cost: Varies

More than 100 Black-owned businesses will be showcased at the North Park Community Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. While shopping visitors will also enjoy a DJ, cocktails, hookah lounge and kid zone.

Canines, Cats & Coffee

Where: Rancho Santa Fe; Cost: Varies

Head to Invita Cafe to meet adoptable animals from a variety of local pet rescue centers as well as shop from an array of vendors selling dog and cat related gifts. There will also be a mobile pet groomer so your current or soon-to-be furry friend feels all the love.

SUNDAY

Mardi Gras on the Boulevard

Where: North Park; Cost: FREE

Mardi Gras gets started early in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. The traveling party, led by a festive New Orleans-style brass Euphoria Brass Band and will include stops at a diverse mix of local businesses, with drink and food specials and other fun activities along the way.

Beatles Tribute Concert

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: FREE

Beatles fans will enjoy a free outdoor concert featuring San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez on the Spreckels Organ. The tribute will feature some of the band's great hits like All You Need is Love, Helter Skelter, Lady Madonna, All Together, Penny Lane and more.

