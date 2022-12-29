Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 29 through January 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The new year is almost here, and there's plenty to do around San Diego this New Year's weekend.

Check out the list below for events happening over the holiday weekend:

THURSDAY

Feliz Navidad at Fiesta de Reyes

Where: Casa de Reyes; Cost: Free

Not ready to say goodbye to the holiday season just yet? Fiesta de Reyes in Old Town is hosting Feliz Navidad through January 1. Check out larger-than-life decorations, live music, and fantastic Mexican food. There are also 19 one-of-a-kind shopping experiences to explore.

San Diego Botanic Garden Lightscape

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: Varies

In need of one last look at all the glimmering holiday lights? Lightscape runs through January 8 with more than a million holiday lights, tunnels, fire, sculptures, and artistic installations.

FRIDAY

San Diego International Auto Show

Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: $12 - $18

This year’s auto show will feature a wide-variety of the latest vehicles, all under one roof. Attendees this year will also enjoy test drives, exotic and classic cars.

Snow & S’mores

Where: Omni La Costa Resort and Spa; Cost: $300 for up to 4 people

Reserve a fire pit under the stars and enjoy a magical flurry of snow ever 30 minutes. For the cost of admission, attendees will sit by a fire pit for up to four people, seasonally-inspired gourmet s’mores, single-origin hot chocolate, and a charcuterie board. 24-hour advanced booking is required.

SATURDAY

San Diego New Year's Eve Brunch Cruise

Where: Pier 1 Hornblower Landing; Cost: Varies

Ring in the new year on the water with a New Year's Eve brunch cruise. While aboard, guests will enjoy views of San Diego’s skyline and waterfront, dining and dancing, a sparkling wine toast, entertainment, and festive décor.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve at LEGOLAND

Where: Legoland; Cost: Varies

Searching for something to do with the kids this New Year’s Eve? Legoland is celebrating the New Year with rides, activities, and a fireworks display.

SUNDAY

New Year's Brunch

Where: Guava Beach Bar & Grill; Cost: Cost of food/drinks

Hoping to cure that hangover? Guava Beach is hosting a New Year’s Brunch. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is also hosting Football Sunday if you’re in the mood to watch the game.

Escondido Cars & Coffee

Where: Kit Carson Park; Cost: Free

Check out a ton of cars at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. The event takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. All cars, trucks, and bikes are welcome. The event is pet and family friendly.

