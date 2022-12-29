Watch Now
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 29 through January 1

The 2023 New Year's Eve numerals are displayed in Times Square, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in New York. The numerals will be placed atop One Times Square, completing the "2023" sign that will light up at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Dec 29, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The new year is almost here, and there's plenty to do around San Diego this New Year's weekend.

Check out the list below for events happening over the holiday weekend:

THURSDAY

Feliz Navidad at Fiesta de Reyes
Where: Casa de Reyes; Cost: Free
Not ready to say goodbye to the holiday season just yet? Fiesta de Reyes in Old Town is hosting Feliz Navidad through January 1. Check out larger-than-life decorations, live music, and fantastic Mexican food. There are also 19 one-of-a-kind shopping experiences to explore.

San Diego Botanic Garden Lightscape
Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: Varies
In need of one last look at all the glimmering holiday lights? Lightscape runs through January 8 with more than a million holiday lights, tunnels, fire, sculptures, and artistic installations.

FRIDAY

San Diego International Auto Show
Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: $12 - $18
This year’s auto show will feature a wide-variety of the latest vehicles, all under one roof. Attendees this year will also enjoy test drives, exotic and classic cars.

Snow & S’mores
Where: Omni La Costa Resort and Spa; Cost: $300 for up to 4 people
Reserve a fire pit under the stars and enjoy a magical flurry of snow ever 30 minutes. For the cost of admission, attendees will sit by a fire pit for up to four people, seasonally-inspired gourmet s’mores, single-origin hot chocolate, and a charcuterie board. 24-hour advanced booking is required.

SATURDAY

San Diego New Year's Eve Brunch Cruise
Where: Pier 1 Hornblower Landing; Cost: Varies
Ring in the new year on the water with a New Year's Eve brunch cruise. While aboard, guests will enjoy views of San Diego’s skyline and waterfront, dining and dancing, a sparkling wine toast, entertainment, and festive décor.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve at LEGOLAND
Where: Legoland; Cost: Varies
Searching for something to do with the kids this New Year’s Eve? Legoland is celebrating the New Year with rides, activities, and a fireworks display.

SUNDAY

New Year's Brunch
Where: Guava Beach Bar & Grill; Cost: Cost of food/drinks
Hoping to cure that hangover? Guava Beach is hosting a New Year’s Brunch. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is also hosting Football Sunday if you’re in the mood to watch the game.

Escondido Cars & Coffee
Where: Kit Carson Park; Cost: Free
Check out a ton of cars at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. The event takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. All cars, trucks, and bikes are welcome. The event is pet and family friendly.

