Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village.

Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.

Plus, San Diego's annual Holiday Half Marathon returns to take runners down the Sr-56 bike path to Torrey Pines for a fun run before the holidays.

Here's a look at some of the fun around town this weekend:

THURSDAY

Letters to Santa

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE

(Runs until Dec. 23) All season at The Forum Carlsbad, children can drop wish lists and letters to Santa in a special mailbox outside of Geppetto's. The elves at The Forum will make sure the letters are delivered to the North Pole!

Lightscape

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $30,

Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities, Lightscape illuminates San Diego Botanic Garden with more than one million lights, tunnels, fire, sculptures and artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound.

FRIDAY

Winter Wonderlights

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE

Enjoy a festive light show and magical snowfall at The Forum Carlsbad from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can also interact with strolling holiday characters, but don’t forget your camera to capture the memories!

Enchanted Village

Where: Spring Valley; Cost: $14 - $24

Check out 8-acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, live entertainers, hundreds of giant candy canes, interactive displays, and other festive decorations. Proceeds benefits Noah Homes, a nonprofit that provides housing and care to people with developmental disabilities.

SATURDAY

Gaslamp Pet Parade

Where: Gaslamp Quarter; Cost: $25 to participate, FREE for spectators

Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume. There will also be live music, a contest for best pet costume, best costume duo, cutest critter, prizes, an after-party and more.

Holiday Posada

Where: Chula Vista Center; Cost:

Come and enjoy a family-friendly afternoon filled with live entertainment, holiday vendor booths, character appearances, giveaways, letters to Santa Claus station, performances by local dance groups, and more.

San Diego Holiday Half Marathon

Where: Rancho Peñasquitos; Cost: $69 - $140

Lace up your running shoes and hit the ground for the annual Holiday Half Marathon starting in Rancho Peñasquitos, and leading runners along the State Route 56 bike path all the way to beautiful Torrey Pines State Beach. The race finishes with entertainment and awards.

Ales N' Rails 2022

Where: San Diego Model Railroad Museum; Cost: $25 - $60

Ugly sweaters, holiday cheer, and craft beer all in one place! Ales and Rails raises money to benefit the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, all while guests enjoy samples of craft beer from local brewers, take part in an ugly sweater contest, and test their observational skills on a scavenger hunt.

SUNDAY

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Where: San Diego Bay; Cost: Free

Since last weekend's parade was canceled tens of thousands of people will flock to the San Diego Bay waterfront to watch nearly 80 boats decked out in lavish, festive lights putting us in the holiday mood. This year's theme is 'FantaSEA." Read more about the event here.

