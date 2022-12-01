East Village Holiday Market & Tree Lighting returns Dec. 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Get ready to welcome Santa as he makes his to the annual East Village Holiday Market and Tree Lighting.

The festive evening will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Quartyard and 13th Street. The event will include a holiday market, a tree lighting ceremony, live music, delicious food, fun activities for kids, pictures with jolly old St. Nick and much more.

“This holiday season feels more exciting than ever as we can come together as a community to celebrate connection and joy,” said Terry McCleary, President of East Village Association. “There will be fun for everyone. Now, more than ever, we hope to see all of San Diego here to enjoy the magic of the holiday in the heart of East Village.”

The East Village Association leadership and San Diego elected officials will ring in the holidays with a special tree-lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

