Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 22 - 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's holiday weekend is packed with seasonal fun for families.

If you haven't yet, this is the perfect weekend to check out some holiday fun, from neighborhood light displays to Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo.

Here is this weekend's can't miss events happening in San Diego:

THURSDAY

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $49 and up

Go tubing on freshly made snow, then warm up with a mug of hot chocolate while you stroll through a winter wonderland of sparkling lights. Also returning is a private igloo rental, holiday fireworks, and s'mores kits, and more.

City Ballet's: The Nutcracker

Where: California Center for the Arts; Cost: $29-$99

The classic story of The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Herr Drosselmeyer and the Sugar Plum Ferry told through Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score.

FRIDAY

Bahia Belle's Jingle Belle Cruise

Where: Bahia Resort; Cost: $35 for hotel guests, $45 general admission

Ho ho ahoy! The boat sets sail on Mission Bay for festive one-hour sightseeing cruises featuring holiday music, carolers, and Santa Claus. Guests can enjoy festive caroling and holiday treats like hot cocoa, homemade cookies, and a cash bar.

Fiesta de Reyes

Where: Old Town; Cost: Free

The free family-friendly event is full of holiday decor, lights and displays, a giant Christmas tree, live entertainment and shopping.

SATURDAY

Family Movie Night

Where: Bahia Resort; Cost: FREE

The Bahia Resort hosts an outdoor movie night for the entire family. Guest can snuggle up on the Lounge Patio and enjoy popular holiday movies and complimentary popcorn as well. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

A Christmas Carol

Where: Lamb's Players Theatre; Cost: $22-$86

The adaptation of Charles Dicken's iconic redemption story.

SUNDAY

Jungle Bells

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included w/ admission

Visit the San Diego Zoo for festive foods, performances, and displays this weekend. Jungle Bells brings together holiday encounters with critters and special activities for kids during its run through Jan. 1.

Lightscape

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $30

Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities, Lightscape illuminates San Diego Botanic Garden with more than one million lights, tunnels, fire, sculptures and artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound.

