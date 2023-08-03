Exploring San Diego: Things to do August 3-6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — America's Finest City is bustling with activities this weekend, including some primetime festivals, baseball games, concerts, and movie nights.

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend at Petco Park and Friar Nation can look towards plenty of promotions and giveaways.

The world's first and largest Tiki event in the world is coming to San Diego with five nights and four days of live music, dancing, pool lounging, sunset dinners, disc jockeys, educational seminars, a bustling Marketplace of over 150 artists and makers, tropical cocktails curated by top mixologists, art exhibit, book signing and so much more.

There are a lot of things to do in the city and throughout the county.

THURSDAY

Tiki Oasis Festival

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $30 and up

(Wednesday-Sunday) The world's largest tiki party kicks off at Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley. Tiki Oasis will pack five days full of island life, with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, sunset dinners, art exhibits, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

Danny Elfman From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!

Where: North Island Credit Union Amphitheater; Costs: Varies

Acclaimed film composer Danny Elfman, the award-winning musician known for scoring cinematic classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas to the iconic television theme for The Simpsons, will be performing in San Diego! Elfman will be backed by an all-star rock band and orchestra and choir that played during his 2022 set at Coachella. The show will take audiences through his vision and the magical world through his haunting compositions that will be brought to life on stage through visuals on the big screen.

FRIDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on the Los Angels Dodgers at America's #1 Ballpark. Celebrate Italian Heritage with a specialty-themed Padres hat! Tickets must be purchased through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

Party in the Park

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Each Friday home game, players rep’ the fan-favorite City Connect uniform. Grab your pink and mint gear and get ready to kick off the weekend at the City Connect party as the Padres take on the New York Mets. Enjoy drink specials starting at $5 and live music beginning at the gates open until the first pitch.

Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival

Where: Old Town; Cost: FREE

(Friday - Sunday) Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival is one of the nation’s most extensive collections of genuine Latin American folk art, traditional embroidered clothing, dazzling jewelry, handmade ceramic and clay pottery, and more. The free event will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Free parking is available one block away from the Shops at the Caltrans parking lot after 5 p.m. on Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Beethoven by the Bay

Where: Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Costs: Varies

The annual concert is led by the San Diego Symphony Orchestra who will be performing music from the legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven during a night on the bay. The symphony, led by conductor Johann Stuckenbruck, will play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 joined by soloist Eric Lu, along with "Symphony No. 3 Eroica” and "Overture to Fidelio" in this classical performance on the coast.

My Yard Live Beer Co. 4-Year Anniversary Soiree!

Where: San Marcos; Costs: Varies

(Friday - Sunday) On Friday night, there will be two dueling pianos events at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. followed by a performance from North County band FreeMartin from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festivities will finish off Sunday with live music all afternoon long plus a cornhole tournament and a new beer release from 4DUDESBREW. There will be food and drink specials all weekend long, and reservations are recommended for Friday and Saturday’s events.

TGIF Concerts in the Parks

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE

Hide Tide Society is bringing some 70s and 80s flair to Carlsbad for the city's final TGIF Concerts in the Park performance this weekend. Head out to Poinsettia Community Park, bring a picnic, and get your dance on!

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

SATURDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on the Dodgers at America's #1 Ballpark. In honor of Dominican Heritage, celebrate with a specialty-themed Padres hat! Tickets must be purchased through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.



In celebration of International Trading Card Day, snag a pack of trading cards, thanks to Topps, and hope that your favorite Padres players are inside! The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive one pack.

Heiva San Diego

Where: Junior Seau Oceanside Pier Amphitheater; Costs: $15

(Saturday - Sunday) Heiva San Diego celebrates its 13th year as this Tahitian community celebration honors the cultural connection between French Polynesia and the United States. The festival will include a beauty pageant, music and dance performances, fashion shows, and more.

ArtWalk

Where: Liberty Station

Over 175 artists from across the United States and Mexico will be showcasing their work at ArtWalk including paintings, photography, ceramic, jewelry, and sculptures on display at Ingram Plaza this weekend. In addition to the beautiful artwork up for sale, there will be food, wine, beer, live entertainment, and interactive art activities at this free event.

Bleached Festival

Where: Waterfront Park; Costs: $95-$175

Bleached, the two-day music festival from CRSSD Festival and Tight Knit at Waterfront Park has an exciting lineup that features BADBADNOTGOOD, Leon Bridges, PinkPantheress, Ethel Cain, Joji, Omar Apollo, Yves Tumor and more. Both single and multi-day ticket options are still available with two-day general sale tickets on sale for $175 and single-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday selling for $95.

The Hobos Circus

Where: The Vine Arts Village; Cost: $21

(Saturday - Sunday) San Diego mime artist Jerry Hager and local musician Jason Berman will star in this two-person show that combines live music with theatrical miming. Inspired by silent film stars, circus performers, and based on the life of hobos during the Great Depression, The Hobos Circus follows Willie, a traveling hobo who aspired to be a circus clown and is visited by a friendly ghost named Ring who inspires him to strive for a happier life.

SUNDAY

San Diego Padres vs. The Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday - Monday) Join the Padres as they take on the Dodgers at America's #1 Ballpark. Celebrate German Heritage with a specialty-themed Padres hat! Tickets MUST be purchased through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.



Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open for KidsFest, presented by SDG&E, to enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly activities in Gallagher Square. After the game, the fun keeps going! Kids age 14 and under can run the bases.

Presented by USAA, every Sunday, the Padres will recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Active duty service members, Veterans, and their families receive 25% off tickets on Sundays and 10% off all season long, available online through verification by GovX.

Always...Patsy Cline

Where: Portuguese Hall; Cost: $25

(Saturday - Sunday) This tribute to country music legend Patsy Cline will highlight the singer's greatest hits from her short-lived career along with her unlikely friendship with a loyal fan, which grew ever stronger until Cline’s tragic death in 1963. The musical will feature several talented local musicians including an all-female band bringing Cline’s musical catalog to life. There will be a total of six shows, two on August 5 and 6, and two on August 12 and 13 at Portuguese Hall.

2023 SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

The 2023 Summer Concert Series Sponsored by Coca-Cola features something for everyone with a range of pop, R&B, and rap artists all summer long. Ashanti is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature The Detroit Underground. Since 1994, The Detroit Underground has been in high demand as they have treated audiences to powerful vocals, a funky rhythm section and “smokin” horn sounds.

Poway 2023 Summer Concerts

Where: Lake Poway; Cost: FREE, $10 parking except for Poway residents

Come check out Britain's Finest. Britain's Finest is one of the most authentic Beatles tribute bands to emerge in the last 20 years. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and food trucks will be also on hand. If you can't make it this weekend, the summer concert series continues every Sunday through August 13.