Exploring San Diego: Things to do August 10-13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's another busy weekend in America's Finest City, filled with movies, wine tastings, festivals and much more.
Celebrate the city of Chula Vista's agricultural heritage at the Lemon Festival or check out the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck at the Westfield UTC.
If wine tasting is your thing, check out the Sip the City event at Escondido City Hall. You can also join fellow astronomy enthusiasts at the Julian Starfest. You can also watch films showcasing Warner Brothers Studios' history in American filmmaking with film critic and scholar Beth Accomando.
Check out the list of other fun activities and events happening this weekend in San Diego.
THURSDAY
Flicks on the Bricks
Where: Athenaeum Music & Arts Library; Cost: $20 member, $25 nonmember
Film critic and scholar Beth Accomando, returns to host Flicks on the Bricks. This summer, they will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Warner Brothers Studios with a lineup of films to showcase the studio's long history in American filmmaking.
Summer Nights at San Diego Botanic Garden
Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $18 for Adults, $10 for children, Members are free
The event features live music, food and a 30-minute guided sunset tour. Kids can enjoy crafts, splash in the stream and climb in a tree house.
FRIDAY
Julian Starfest
Where: Menghini Winery Cost: $0- $100
After a long hiatus, the Julian Starfest returns to the Menghini Winery in Julian. The event is for anyone interested in astronomy, with several activities for families and groups of all ages. There will also be food, a raffle opportunity for astronomy equipment, and an opportunity for a behind-the-scenes tour of the world-famous Mount Laguna Observatory on Saturday.
Rooftop Cinema Club
Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25
Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 In Concert
Where: The Rady Shell; Cost: $52-$100
Join the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Justin Freer, as they perform the score live along with the film finale of the “Harry Potter” film series.
SATURDAY
Toro Nagashi Festival
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego; Cost: General: $14; Students: $12; Senior (65+): $12; Active Military: $12
(Saturday-Sunday) The annual Toro Nagashi Festival celebrates the circle of life together as it's been gone in Japan for many generations. There will be food, performances, vendors and toro nagashi.
Sip the City
Where: Escondido City Hall; Cost: $79 per person
Taste from 14 local urban wineries, meaderies and cideries. Attendees can also enjoy delicious bites from California Poppy and live music in the beautiful outdoor fountain, unlimited tastings from local vendors and much more!
Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck
Where: Westfield UTC; Cost: Varies
The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to San Diego with all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of f the 60th Anniversary of Barbie
moving into her very first Dreamhouse. The truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Merchandise prices at the truck range from $12 to $75, according to organizers.
Lemon Festival
Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free
The annual Lemon Festival returns to downtown Chula Vista's Third Avenue and transforms into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute to the city's agricultural history. The festival will include two stages for live music, photo opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone, food, arts, and crafts, wine and beer garden.
SUNDAY
Hillcrest Cityfest Street Fair
Where: 5th Ave and University Ave. Cost: Free
San Diego's largest art and musical returns this weekend. The event features live bands, electric dance music, DJs, arts, crafts, and food that attracts over 150,000+ visitors from San Diego and Southern California.
Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo
Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission
This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.