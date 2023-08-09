Exploring San Diego: Things to do August 10-13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's another busy weekend in America's Finest City, filled with movies, wine tastings, festivals and much more.

Celebrate the city of Chula Vista's agricultural heritage at the Lemon Festival or check out the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck at the Westfield UTC.

If wine tasting is your thing, check out the Sip the City event at Escondido City Hall. You can also join fellow astronomy enthusiasts at the Julian Starfest. You can also watch films showcasing Warner Brothers Studios' history in American filmmaking with film critic and scholar Beth Accomando.

Check out the list of other fun activities and events happening this weekend in San Diego.



THURSDAY

Flicks on the Bricks

Where: Athenaeum Music & Arts Library; Cost: $20 member, $25 nonmember

Film critic and scholar Beth Accomando, returns to host Flicks on the Bricks. This summer, they will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Warner Brothers Studios with a lineup of films to showcase the studio's long history in American filmmaking.

Summer Nights at San Diego Botanic Garden

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $18 for Adults, $10 for children, Members are free

The event features live music, food and a 30-minute guided sunset tour. Kids can enjoy crafts, splash in the stream and climb in a tree house.



FRIDAY

Julian Starfest

Where: Menghini Winery Cost: $0- $100

After a long hiatus, the Julian Starfest returns to the Menghini Winery in Julian. The event is for anyone interested in astronomy, with several activities for families and groups of all ages. There will also be food, a raffle opportunity for astronomy equipment, and an opportunity for a behind-the-scenes tour of the world-famous Mount Laguna Observatory on Saturday.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 In Concert

Where: The Rady Shell; Cost: $52-$100

Join the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Justin Freer, as they perform the score live along with the film finale of the “Harry Potter” film series.



SATURDAY

Toro Nagashi Festival

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego; Cost: General: $14; Students: $12; Senior (65+): $12; Active Military: $12

(Saturday-Sunday) The annual Toro Nagashi Festival celebrates the circle of life together as it's been gone in Japan for many generations. There will be food, performances, vendors and toro nagashi.

Sip the City

Where: Escondido City Hall; Cost: $79 per person

Taste from 14 local urban wineries, meaderies and cideries. Attendees can also enjoy delicious bites from California Poppy and live music in the beautiful outdoor fountain, unlimited tastings from local vendors and much more!

Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck

Where: Westfield UTC; Cost: Varies

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to San Diego with all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of f the 60th Anniversary of Barbie

moving into her very first Dreamhouse. The truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Merchandise prices at the truck range from $12 to $75, according to organizers.

Lemon Festival

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free

The annual Lemon Festival returns to downtown Chula Vista's Third Avenue and transforms into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute to the city's agricultural history. The festival will include two stages for live music, photo opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone, food, arts, and crafts, wine and beer garden.

SUNDAY

Hillcrest Cityfest Street Fair

Where: 5th Ave and University Ave. Cost: Free

San Diego's largest art and musical returns this weekend. The event features live bands, electric dance music, DJs, arts, crafts, and food that attracts over 150,000+ visitors from San Diego and Southern California.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.