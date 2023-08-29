Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 31-3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -It's the end of the summer, but that's not stopping San Diegans from exploring America's Finest City.
Join the Barona Band of Mission Indians for the 51st annual Powwow.
Watch your San Diego Padres take on the San Franciso Giants in a four-game series starting Thursday. If grape-stomping sounds fun, the annual Julian Grape Stomp Fiesta returns this weekend.
Whatever you decide to do this weekend, make sure to get out there and explore San Diego.
THURSDAY
Bourbon and Blues
Where: ARLO-Town and Country San Diego; Cost: $120+
Enjoy music, delicious bourbons, and tasty bites. Tickets include parking.
SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival
Where: SeaWorld; Cost: Included with admission
The SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 craft beers. Beer lovers can sample a mix of domestic and local California favorites. Additionally, savor food expertly paired to match your brew.
FRIDAY
51st Annual Barona Powwow
Where: Barona Sports Park; Cost: Free
(Friday-Sunday) Join the Barona Band of Mission Indians for a weekend of contest dancing in all categories, camping, drums and cultural immersion. Contestant dancing in all categories! Dry camping is permitted. All drums and dancers are welcome.
San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies
(Thursday-Sunday) Catch the Padres take on the Giants in a four-night series at Petco Park.
Songbird Music
Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free
Songbird Music invites little ones to an afternoon of family music making. The classes include singing, stories, dances, instrument play and exploration, and open play time.
SATURDAY
Julian Grape Stop Fiesta
Where: Menghini Winery; Cost: $25 (21+), $7 (20 and under)
The annual Julian Grape Stomp Fiesta returns to continue the old-world tradition of squishing tons of blessed grapes. The event includes a wine glass and one tasting for those 21+, stomping and entertainment.
Hawaiian Plumeria Festival
Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free
The annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival offers live entertainment, a flower show, food, and a potted plant sale.
Ali Wong Live
Where: Balboa Theater; Cost: Varies
(Friday-Sunday) Comedian, actor, writer and director Ali Wong who is best known for her specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Emmy-nominated Don Wong. She executive produces and voices Bertie in Tuca and Bertie, co-wrote and starred in Always Be My Maybe and directed Sheng Wang's Sweet and Juicy. She is also the author of the New York Times Bestseller "Dear Girls."
SUNDAY
San Diego Loyal SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Where: Torero Stadium; Cost Varies
Experience matchday at Torero Stadium when San Diego Loyal SC takes on Birmingham Legion FC!
Labor Day Weekend Garden Party
Where: Fairmount Grand Del Mar: Cost: $20
Celebrate this Labor Day weekend with our fun-filled Garden Party at Grand Del Mar. The event features a wide variety of activities, food, a live concert and much more.