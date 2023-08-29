Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 31-3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -It's the end of the summer, but that's not stopping San Diegans from exploring America's Finest City.

Join the Barona Band of Mission Indians for the 51st annual Powwow.

Watch your San Diego Padres take on the San Franciso Giants in a four-game series starting Thursday. If grape-stomping sounds fun, the annual Julian Grape Stomp Fiesta returns this weekend.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend, make sure to get out there and explore San Diego.

THURSDAY

Bourbon and Blues

Where: ARLO-Town and Country San Diego; Cost: $120+

Enjoy music, delicious bourbons, and tasty bites. Tickets include parking.

SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival

Where: SeaWorld; Cost: Included with admission

The SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 craft beers. Beer lovers can sample a mix of domestic and local California favorites. Additionally, savor food expertly paired to match your brew.

FRIDAY

51st Annual Barona Powwow

Where: Barona Sports Park; Cost: Free

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Barona Band of Mission Indians for a weekend of contest dancing in all categories, camping, drums and cultural immersion. Contestant dancing in all categories! Dry camping is permitted. All drums and dancers are welcome.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Thursday-Sunday) Catch the Padres take on the Giants in a four-night series at Petco Park.

Songbird Music

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

Songbird Music invites little ones to an afternoon of family music making. The classes include singing, stories, dances, instrument play and exploration, and open play time.

SATURDAY

Julian Grape Stop Fiesta

Where: Menghini Winery; Cost: $25 (21+), $7 (20 and under)

The annual Julian Grape Stomp Fiesta returns to continue the old-world tradition of squishing tons of blessed grapes. The event includes a wine glass and one tasting for those 21+, stomping and entertainment.

Hawaiian Plumeria Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

The annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival offers live entertainment, a flower show, food, and a potted plant sale.

Ali Wong Live

Where: Balboa Theater; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Comedian, actor, writer and director Ali Wong who is best known for her specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Emmy-nominated Don Wong. She executive produces and voices Bertie in Tuca and Bertie, co-wrote and starred in Always Be My Maybe and directed Sheng Wang's Sweet and Juicy. She is also the author of the New York Times Bestseller "Dear Girls."

SUNDAY

San Diego Loyal SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Where: Torero Stadium; Cost Varies

Experience matchday at Torero Stadium when San Diego Loyal SC takes on Birmingham Legion FC!

Labor Day Weekend Garden Party

Where: Fairmount Grand Del Mar: Cost: $20

Celebrate this Labor Day weekend with our fun-filled Garden Party at Grand Del Mar. The event features a wide variety of activities, food, a live concert and much more.

