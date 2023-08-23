Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 24-27

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's going to be a beautiful weekend in America's Finest City with festivals, rodeos, concerts and more.

The annual Bike the Bay returns, giving riders a rare opportunity to bike ride on the Coronado Bay Bridge. The San Diego International Film Festival also returns with over 150 films from over 30 countries.

For beer enthusiasts, check out SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival, which features 100 craft beers.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend, make sure to get out there and explore San Diego.

THURSDAY

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

Ramona Rodeo

Where: Fred Grand Arena, Ramona Outdoor Community Center; Cost: Varies

(Thursday-Saturday) The Ramona Rodeo showcases some of the best cowboys and boasts a professional attitude with the best hometown hospitality around. All proceeds generated from our rodeo go right back into our beautiful non-profit Rodeo Park.

FRIDAY

San Diego International Kids' Film Festival

Where: Schulman Auditorium Street; Cost: Starting at $5

(Wednesday-Sunday) The festival will screen 150+ films from over 30 countries in multiple venues for three whole days focusing on children and family cinema.

SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival

Where: SeaWorld; Cost: Included with admission

The SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 craft beers. Beer lovers can sample a mix of domestic and local California favorites. Additionally, savor food expertly paired to match your brew.

SATURDAY

Annual Luau and Legends Surfing Invitational

Where: Scripps Pier; Cost: Free for spectators

(Friday-Sunday) Surfers, scientists and survivors unite to support the fight against cancer at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla.

36th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

A family-oriented event focused on cultural heritage, entertainment, and networking. This festival appeals to the whole family and allows locals as well as tourists the opportunity to learn about Filipino culture and performing arts through dances and music. The festival will include food, arts and crafts

SUNDAY

Bike the Bay

Where: Coronado Bridge; Cost: $70-$80

The 16th annual Bike the Bay allows riders to ride across the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge. Riders of all abilities are invited to take in the scenic and primarily flat ride around San Diego Bay via the Bayshore Bikeway. Along the way, riders will travel through the surrounding cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City before returning to the start/finish line at Embarcadero Marina Park in downtown San Diego.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park, making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature Ron's Garage.