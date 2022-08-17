Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 18-21

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — America's Finest City will be filled with festivals, baseball games, and activities for San Diegans this weekend!

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Washington Nationals this weekend and Friar Nation is having a few fun events for Padres fans and more.

29 years after fighting against cancer, surfers, scientists, and survivors are coming together once again at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla.

Here is everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Petco Park; Costs: Varies

The First 35,000 fans in attendance will receive one bobblehead presented by COX celebrating San Diego native Joe Musgrove’s historic 2021 no-hitter! The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

Jazz Night at Madam Bonnie's

Where: Gaslamp District; Costs: Varies

Want to know what it feels like to step into the roaring '20s? Stop by for Jazz Night on Thursday, August 18 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Madam Bonnie's. Listen to classic jazz covers that you know and love or enjoy new pieces from Richard James and the Gemini Trio while sitting at the 42-foot copper bar - the longest continuous bar top in Gaslamp.

Nighttime Zoo at San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: $46 - $62

(Thursday - Saturday) The gates are staying open at San Diego Zoo for special late-night fun during Nighttime Zoo, where guests can enjoy trampoline acrobatics, traditional music, and dance at Africa Rocks, the roving Chameleons band, and several zoo characters making appearances around the park.

FRIDAY

Party In The Park: Countryfest Presented By Southwest Airlines

Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park; Costs: Varies

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their country western best for this pregame happy hour in Gallagher Square, featuring $5 drink specials and live music from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A ticket to the Padres vs. Nationals game is required to attend. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

Back-To-School Fashion Show

Where: Parkway Plaza in El Cajon; Costs: FREE

The back-to-school show will feature looks from Parkway Plaza’s stores, including Forever 21, Tilly’s, JCPenny, Windsor, Eve’s Style, and Drama Kweens, along with a panel of beauty and fashion leaders and giveaways. The event is set to go on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Best of San Diego Party 2022

Where: Legacy Plaza - Liberty Station; Costs: $80-$115

The Best of San Diego Party presented by Palomar Health is the ultimate summer celebration. The event brings together the top local restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and businesses as featured in San Diego Magazine's Best Restaurants and Best of San Diego issues. Guests can expect unlimited bites and sips from more than 100 vendors along with live entertainment, vibrant photo-ops, relaxing lounge space, dancing, and more.

SATURDAY

BeerX San Diego Craft Beer and Music Festival

Where: Waterpark Front; Cost: $60 - $150

Beer X is a day of great music and craft beer at Waterfront Park. There will be unlimited sampling from over 50 local and regional craft breweries from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Full bar service, delicious food from San Diego’s favorite restaurants, live music, and all festival attractions will be open for all hours. The festival ends at 10:00 p.m.

29th Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational

Where: Scripps Pier, La Jolla; Cost: Free to spectate surfing competition, Luau is $550

(Friday - Saturday) Surfers, scientists, and survivors will gather in La Jolla to raise funds for the fight against cancer. The fundraiser kicks off with a surfing competition, free for the public to spectate. Then, a luau with live music, a tropical buffet, and auctions to raise funds for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

PARTY BUS: San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Rouleur Brewing Company; Cost: $85

Rouleur Brewing Company is hosting a Padres' party bus to Petco Park for the game against the Washington Nationals. Tickets include roundtrip transportation from either its Carlsbad (3:00 p.m. pickup) or North Park (4:30 p.m. pickup) tasting room, Rouleur beers at both tasting rooms, beers on the bus, and a ticket to the game in Section 323. Gametime is 5:40 p.m. Carlsbad reservations can be purchased here and North Park reservations can be purchased here.

San Diego Freak Out Djs

Where: Vino Carta in Little Italy; Costs: Varies

Wine lovers can stop by Vino Carta to sip, listen to music, and enjoy the sunset from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Vino Carta wines are available to go or to be enjoyed in the wine bar by the glass and by the bottle.

SUNDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Petco Park; Costs: Varies

Sunday will feature KidsFest presented by SuperMouth, featuring games, face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly activities in Gallagher Square prior to the game. Plus, the first 8,000 kids in attendance 14 and younger will receive a Padres commemorative mini bat thanks to Chick-fil-A. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Paint Your Pet

Where: Second Chance Beer Company - Carmel Mountain; Cost: $65

Animal lovers can enjoy an art class at Lovejoy Creations by painting a portrait of their favorite pets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 15% of the price is going directly to the non-profit Second Chance Animal Rescue. Tickets can be purchased on the site. All supplies are provided, and participants will learn how to transfer their pet photo onto a canvas with the option of painting in Realistic or POP Art styles. Raffle prizes will be given away as well.

America's Finest City Half Marathon & 5K

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $50 - $135

Runners take your marks! America's Finest City Half Marathon takes competitors from Cabrillo National Monument on a tour of San Diego, from Point Loma to the Embarcadero, all the way to Balboa Park. Runners and walkers can hang around for a beer garden and finish line festival.

Beach Volleyball Bash

Where: Del Mar's Dog Beach; Costs: FREE

The 10-team semi-pro tournament is free for spectators to attend. Each team will be named after one of Nova’s flavors, including the latest release Strawberry Coconut, with their accompanying vibrant jerseys. DJ Mancat who performs for the San Diego Seals, San Diego Gulls, and San Diego Sockers, will be on hand playing music from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Skydive San Diego will also be in attendance raffling off prizes.