Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 17-20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — America's Finest City will be filled with concerts, baseball games, soccer games, and more activities for San Diegans this weekend!

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend, and Friar Nation is having a few fun events for Padres fans and more.

Check out the list of other fun activities and events happening this weekend in San Diego.

THURSDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at America's #1 Ballpark. Celebrate the iconic duo with a limited-edition Don and Mud Bobblehead, featuring a sound chip with some famous phrases and a ticket to the D-backs vs. Padres game.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

Summer Nights at San Diego Botanic Garden

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $18 for Adults, $10 for children, Members are free

The event features live music, food, and a 30-minute guided sunset tour. Kids can enjoy crafts, splash in the stream and climb in a tree house.

FRIDAY

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour

Where: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre; Cost: varies

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to San Diego for his "Gravel & Gold Tour." The "notorious road warrior" has tapped Jordan Davis as direct support with a diverse group of special guests joining throughout the 28-city trek, including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, and Hailey Whitters.

SATURDAY

San Diego Loyal SC vs. New Mexico United

Where: Torero Stadium; Cost: $15 - $70

Experience matchday on Saturday, August 19, when San Diego Loyal SC takes on New Mexico United.

Boy George & Culture Club: The Letting Go Show

Where: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre; Cost: varies

The Letting It Go Show, featuring very special guests Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates. The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” right up to their current releases.

America's Finest City Half Marathon & 5K

Where: Balboa Park; Costs: $55-$135

San Diego's fastest and most scenic half marathon. Run from the Cabrillo National Monument atop the tip of Point Loma, along San Diego Bay, Harbor Island, Embarcadero, past the Star of India, through downtown San Diego to a rousing finish in historic Balboa Park.

San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Costs: Varies

SUNDAY

Kids Giveaway: Padres Pop It: Presented by UC San Diego HealthAdd to your fidget collection with this Padres-branded Pop It! The first 8,000 kids in attendance, ages 14 & under, will receive a Padres Pop It presented by UC San Diego Health.

Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open for KidsFest, presented by SDG&E, to enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly activities in Gallagher Square. After the game, the fun keeps going! Kids age 14 and under can run the bases.

Presented by USAA, the Padres will recognize and honor the men and women serving our country every Sunday. Active duty service members, Veterans, and their families receive 25% off tickets on Sundays and 10% off all season long, available online through verification by GovX.

Young the Giant with Rosa Linn

Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theatre at SDSU; Cost: varies

Young The Giant and Activist will partner with REVERB to reduce the tour's environmental footprint and engage with fans to take action for people and the planet.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park, making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature The Zippers. The Zippers got their start early on as favorites on the national TV show Star Search.