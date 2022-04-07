Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 7-10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend, enjoy the outdoors, tasty bites, and a couple of big-name entertainers in San Diego.

With over one million building blocks, The Brick Bar is setting up shop in the North County for one weekend only.

Plus, Hillcrest’s most delicious event returns with over 35 neighborhood restaurants that will make your taste buds go wild.

Check out these must-hit weekend plans.

THURSDAY

Journey w/ Special Guest Toto

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $49 - $150

Don't stop believing San Diego! The rock legends brings their Freedom Tour to America's Finest City. The group has sold nearly 100 million albums globally, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone.

FRIDAY

The Brick Bar Pop-up

Where: Scripps Ranch; Cost: $22

(Friday-Saturday) This pop-up bar is the first of its kind and will consist of over 1 million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate nostalgia trip. The bar will also feature a live DJ, ping pong, prizes, and lots of prizes to be won.

Annual Spring Home/Garden Show

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Free

(Friday - Sunday) The famous Spring Home Garden Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend, packed with design ideas, home-improvement experts, and products to help you spruce up your home this season.

SATURDAY

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Belmont Park; Cost: $20

Kids ages 2-11 can hop into the Plunge Pool and dive for Easter eggs. After the hunt, each child will get an Easter goodie bag, a chance to conquer the giant floating obstacle course, and arts and crafts. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance!

Taste of Hillcrest

Where: Various Locations; Cost: $30 - $40

Hillcrest is full of amazing restaurants that create fine dishes from all over the world. The Taste of Hillcrest is your chance to sample awesome dishes from 25 participating Hillcrest restaurants. A free shuttle will be available for participants.

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

Where: Downtown Encinitas; Cost: Free

(Saturday-Sunday) Encinitas brings back their spring street fair, featuring international food, children’s rides, live stages of entertainment, and a craft brewery beer garden. Guests can also check out handmade crafts, antiques, and ethnic imports.

South Bay Earth Day

Where: Memorial Park; Cost: Free

The City of Chula Vista will be showcasing many fun, sustainable activities, products, and services that will help you reduce your impact on the environment, save money, and live a greener lifestyle. This free event welcomes all ages, so gather friends and family to show Mother Nature some TLC.

SUNDAY

Brunch Bash

Where: Carmel Mountain Ranch Estate; Cost: $65 - $75

Guest will enjoy unlimited eats, bottomless beers, brunch cocktails and piping hot coffee. Some of the participating restaurants include Breakfast Republic, Burger Kook, Hash House a Go Go, Mr. Greek Food Truck, The Hen House, and more.

SD Beach and Bay Half Marathon, 5K, 10K

Where: Tecolote Shores Park; Cost: $55 and up, FREE to watch/cheer

Hit the ground running in Mission Bay, either in half marathon, 5K, or 10K. Runners will make their way through a scenic course along the city's landmarks, and half marathon runners get to take in the sights of SeaWorld, Pacific Beach, Sail Bay and Crown Point. Hang around for the after race festival for a beer garden, live music, and photo opportunities!

Sunday Funday w/ 50 Cent

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $30

Brunch will take on a new beat when iconic rapper 50 Cent hosts a day party at the new Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade. Guest can enjoy some brunch staples, breakfast sliders, sandwiches, omelets, live music, and much more.

