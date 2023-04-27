Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 27-30

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the last weekend of April and there are plenty of fun things to do around San Diego County!

San Diegans can support local restaurants by joining the fight against HIV in The Center's Dining Out For Life.

It's also the last weekend for families to enjoy SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival.

Check out some events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Reserve Cocktails Release Party

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: Varies

ginger's is hosting a Reserve Cocktails Release Party from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. The underground cocktail bar is inviting guests to taste its brand-new cocktail lineup, including Smoke and Mirrors, made with Stranahan's Single Malt Whiskey, demerara sugar, bitters, and smoke, and #It’s Me., a concoction of Patron Añejo, strawberry, ginger, and lemon. Stop in to try Money Bags - Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey, Mr Black cold brew, and banana foam, or the Golden Ticket, created with Gran Coramino Cristalino, yuzu, lime, agave, and gold. Karaoke will also be taking place during the Release Party.

Dine Out for a Good Cause

Where: Various locations

(Thursday - Sunday) Dozens of restaurants across San Diego County will be participating in The Center’s 17th annual Dining Out For Life San Diego. The goal is to donate a minimum of 25% of sales for The Center’s HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs. All you have to do is grab your friends and dine in or order takeout.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. From romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films, there’s something for everyone. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Free - $23

(Runs until May 14) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

FRIDAY

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

(Runs every weekend until April 30) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guests will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park.

Elmo's Springtacular

Where: Sesame Street San Diego; Costs: Varies

(April 15 - May 21) Spring has sprung at Sesame Place San Diego as the park celebrates nature, art, and everything that makes springtime unique at Elmo’s Springtacular. The event includes Craft and Planting Stations, a Spring Scavenger Hunt, and special Meet & Greets.

SATURDAY

Meat Raffle at The Smoking Gun

Where: Gaslamp District; Costs: Varies

The Smoking Gun will have a large quantity of individually wrapped steaks and meats, the top prize of which will be a flown-in A5 Japanese Wagyu Strip Loin. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day of the event either directly (3 tickets for $5) or through specialty cocktail purchases, and raffles will take place every 30 minutes starting at noon and ending at 3:00 p.m. Winners will take home raw/ready-to-cook steaks. The Smoking Gun will also have an option for winners to cook them in-house, for a charge.

Escondido Renaissance Faire

Where: Felicita County Park; Cost: $23 - $38

(Saturday & Sunday) Royals, fairies, pirates, and knights will all be out at Escondido's Renaissance Faire this weekend! Two stages of live entertainment will thrust guests into the past and delicious foods and crafts will bring history to life. Festivities will include a royal parade, battle pageant, and jousting tournament.

Mission Fed ArtWalk

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

(Saturday & Sunday) More than 300 artists will fill the streets of Little Italy with iconic neighborhood art and goods. The festival also features interactive art installations, live music and entertainment, food vendors, KidsWalk activities, and a vinyl record art auction.

Adams Avenue Unplugged

Where: From University Heights to Normal Heights; Cost: Free

This musical walkabout, along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue, will feature live musical performances held at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and galleries over a 10-hour stretch.

SUNDAY

MotorCars on MainStreet

Where: Coronado; Cost: Free

Stroll along downtown Coronado and check out over 400 pre-73 restored classic, rod, and custom cars & trucks on display. The event will also feature live music and drawings throughout the day.