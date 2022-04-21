Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 21-24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a jammed packed weekend San Diego, so it's a perfect excuse to get out and explore.

At the San Diego Comic Fest you'll find an extensive and eclectic program with things for every fan to enjoy. Plus, after a COVID-induced absence, EarthFair is back in Balboa Park!

In the East County — you won't be charged extra to enjoy Fallbrook's Avocado Festival. And grab your cowboy boots and lasso because the Lakeside Rodeo is back.

Here's a look at some fun events you can't miss out on.

THURSDAY

Lakeside Rodeo

Where: Lakeside Rodeo Arena; Cost: Kids $15, adults $25, Free for ages 2 and under

(Thursday - Sunday) See you at the Lakeside Rodeo! Each performance will have bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and more. Proceeds from the rodeo benefit Lakeside youth organizations.

San Diego Comic Fest

Where: Kearny Mesa; Cost: $15 - $50

(Thursday - Sunday) It's a convention produced by fans for fans. Visitors can indulge in their love of comics, science fiction, and films, and meet an array of professionals and exhibitors. As you would expect of a comic con, there will be panel discussions, an artist alley, tabletop gaming, cosplay, collectibles, and more.

Twista

Where: Ocean Beach; Cost: $20 advance, $28 day of

Grammy nominated artist Twista will be performing his platinum hits like, “Slow Jamz,” “Overnight Celebrity” and “Hope,” at The Holding Company. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Without Walls Festival

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

The La Jolla Playhouse is leaving the theater to bring back its annual "Without Walls" festival. The diverse performances include visual installations, plays, dance, children’s events, and there's even a show entirely done inside a tiny box.

FRIDAY

DigiFest Temecula

Where: JDS Creative Academy; Cost: $25 - $150

(Friday - Sunday) This three-day festival will celebrate all things digital including film, website design, web series, videography, and photography. the event will also feature live music, networking opportunities, workshops, and listening to speakers and panelists.

La Jolla Concours d’Eleganc

Where: Various locations; Cost: Free - $500

(Friday - Sunday) Walk and take in the sights of 125 world-class automobiles, visit the elegant tasting and champagne gardens, and revel in the beauty of the La Jolla Cove. This three day event also includes live entertainment, retail specials, specialty dining and cocktail prix-fixe menus, and more.

Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits

Where: North Coast Repertory Theatre; Cost: $51 - $65

Experience Broadway’s greatest hits in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s most cherished stars and songwriters. The show parodies Broadway Musicals including "Chicago", "Phantom of the Opera", "Fiddler", "Wicked" and many others, with wit, charm, and hysterical lyrics.

Gem Faire

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $7

(Friday - Sunday) Clean out that jewelry box! Dozens of vendors will be at the Scottish Rite Event Center showcasing some of the most beautiful gems around, as well as providing jewelry cleanings, ring sizing, and other gem services!

SATURDAY

Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade

Where: 6900 block of Linda Vista Rd.; Cost: Free

This 37th annual event will feature cultural exhibits, varied ethnic food offerings, folk art, artistic performances, parade and more. Entertainment will spread over three stages and will bring culturally diverse and contemporary music. This year's theme is "Come Out & Play."

Coronado Flower Show

Where: Spreckles Park; Cost: $5 adults, FREE for 12 and under

(Saturday & Sunday) The Coronado Flower Show is the largest tented flower show in the nation. During the two-day festival attendees will enjoy home decor, unique gifts, local art, food, beer and wine garden, and live music.

San Diego Pet Day on the Bay

Where: 1800 N Harbor Drive; Cost: $25 - $35 per person (dogs cruise free)

Pet parents will cruise on a one-hour “Pirates and Mermaids” cruise around the sparkling San Diego Bay. Pet Day is a towel and blanket drive and fundraiser benefiting the homeless animals and a chance for you to cruise with your best friend.

The LGBTQ Masquerade

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $30 - $100

Sashay the night away in a metallic wonderland at San Diego’s inaugural LGBTQ Masquerade. The fundraising event features music and dancing, prizes, appetizers, and complimentary drinks for ticket holders. Proceeds benefit the local LGBTQ youth programs.

SUNDAY

Fallbrook Avocado Festival

Where: Along Main Street; Cost: Free

You won't be charged extra to enjoy Fallbrook's Avocado Festival, featuring live music, a wine garden, a kid's zone, and avocado trees available for sale to plant at home. Come out and sample avocados, enjoy some of the crazy avocado-fueled creations by cooks, or find a piece of avocado gear to take home.

Earth Fair

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

Balboa Park's Earth Fair is back for some in-person fun and advocacy. Visitor can expect about 200 exhibitors, international food courts, beer gardens, liver entertainment, and a kids zone. Plus, the Earth Day Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

Vegan Food Popup

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

Visitors get your appetite ready and be on the lookout for big-name San Diego brands like Seva Foods and Gianni’s Pizza. The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup showcases the best plant-based food in San Diego county. The dog-friendly event is taking place from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

