Earth Day celebrations across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Earth Day is coming up, and there are several fun ways to celebrate and give back to Mother Nature.

There's something for everyone from volunteer opportunities, festivals, workshops, celebrations, and much more happening across San Diego County. Check out our list below:

Saturday, April 23

Earth Day Festival at the Gardens

Where: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Earth Day by connecting with nature and learning how to go green with fun activities for kids, live music, food, etc.

Nature Night at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum

Where: 320 N. Broadway, Escondido

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15

Kids can become nature knights and advocate for the planet by completing a quest to save the earth at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum. The event will include hands-on activity booths where children can learn about the environment, sustainability, etc.

Creek Bay Clean Up

Where: Various locations

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

This is one of the largest single-day environmental action events in San Diego County. Volunteers of all ages are invited to join by cleaning up around their neighborhoods or joining one of the group’s designated sites. Volunteers are encouraged to register through their website.

Spring-in to Camping Earth Day

Where: Lake Poway 14644 Lake Poway Road Poway

Time: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $55 per car (residents) and $65 per car (non-residents)

Families can participate in special crafts, take a guided nature hike, learn about local wildlife and more. To register click here.

Sunday, April 24

EarthFair 2022

Where: Balboa Park 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

EarthFair 2022 features over 200 exhibitors in 11 exhibit areas, international food courts, children's activity area, four entertainment stages, Earth Day Parade, the eARTH Gallery arts and crafts show and the cleaner car concourse.

