Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 20-23

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The sun is finally out, which means it's time to get out there and enjoy America's Finest City.

Join Comedian Sam Morril as he makes a stop in San Diego's Balboa Theater as part of his "The Class Act Tour." If you're a fan of avocados, then check out Fallbrook's Avocado Festival.

There's also still time to stop and smell the flowers at the Carlsbad Flower Fields or join in on an Earth Day Festival.

From festivals to marathons and Earth Day celebrations, there's plenty to do in San Diego this weekend.

THURSDAY

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour

Where: Balboa Theater; Cost: $45

Comedian Sam Morril will be making a stop at the Balboa Theater as part of his Class Act Tour. Morril has appeared on the Netflix Series That’s My Time with David Letterman. His latest special Same Time Tomorrow is currently streaming on Netflix and he debuted a new sports podcast, Games with Names, which he co-hosts with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Free - $23

(Runs until May 14) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

Wine & Lecture: Kate O. Sessions: It All Started in Coronado

Where: Coronado Historical Society; Cost: $15 members, $18 non-members

Join the Coronado Historical Association to learn about Horticulturist and nursery owner Kate Sessions was a pioneering businesswoman who lived unconventionally. Her career began in Coronado, but her name became internationally known, linked with the landscape beauty of Southern California, with Arts & Crafts landscape design, and with Balboa Park, which she helped to develop and preserve.



FRIDAY

Birria Friday with Mati’s Kitchen at Bottlecraft

Where: Little Italy location; Cost: Varies

Enjoy Birria tacos, crunch wraps, quesadillas and other Mexican food favorites.

Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play

Where: Old Globe Theater; Cost: $87-$99

In 1999, Ami is an awkward Asian American high schooler when her world comes crashing down when it’s discovered that her family is responsible for manufacturing MSG, which is causing kids to get hooked! Meanwhile, a new girl arrives from Japan who’s not playing by the rules.







SATURDAY

Earth Day Festival

Where: MacArthur Park (La Mesa)

This family-friendly event will have arts and crafts, bicycle rodeo and activities (bring your bike), eco-friendly vendors, fix-it clinic, food truck, Kids Zone with a bounce house, and much more. People can also participate in painting tiles that will be installed later by the playground at Clooier Park.



Open Air Yoga

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: Members $10, non-members $24

Immerse your senses with the sights, smells and sounds of nature at this open-air yoga event at the San Diego Botanic Garden. Participants are asked to bring their own mats and a towel and are advised to wear sunscreen as there is limited shade.

TEQUILA & TACO MUSIC FESTIVAL, SAN DIEGO

Where: Gallagher Square; Cost: $29.99 - $49.99

California’s largest traveling tequila and taco music festival will make a stop at Gallagher Square inside Petco Park. The two-day event features top-shelf tequila sampling and the best gourmet street tacos San Diego has to offer.

SUNDAY

Fallbrook Avocado Festival

Where: Fallbrook; Cost: Free

The annual Avocado Festival celebrates Fallbrook’s agricultural heritage while providing entertainment and community. Check out the crazy cooking contests, enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, a wine and beer garden, a kid's zone, and much more.

San Diego Beach & Bay Half Marathon, 5K & 10K

Where: Tecolote Shores Park; Cost: SOLD OUT, FREE to watch/cheer

Hit the ground running in Mission Bay, either in half marathon, 5K, or 10K. Runners will make their way through a scenic course along the city's landmarks, and half-marathon runners get to take in the sights of SeaWorld, Pacific Beach, Sail Bay and Crown Point. Hang around for the after race festival for a beer garden, live music, and photo opportunities!

Dueling Piano Brunch

Where: The Shout! House; Cost: $15 per person (cover charge)

This high-energy brunch features two talented pianists who will battle it out on stage, take requests and play all your favorite songs! In addition to the entertainment, there will also be a delicious brunch featuring savory breakfast classics to sweet treats, there’s something for everyone!

