Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 13-16

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's another jammed-packed weekend in San Diego and there are a lot of family-friendly events taking place as SoCal warms up.

After Elmo’s Eggstravaganza at Sesame Place San Diego had families enjoying their lineup of Easter events, the amusement park has another springtime event called Elmo's Springtacular.

Chula Vista is going green this weekend as the city holds its South Bay Earth Day Festival. Guests can expect to see dozens of vendors and booths.

Check out some events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Fireside Chat Community Conversation

Where: Access Youth Academy, 704 Euclid Avenue, San Diego, California 92114

Join the Urban League San Diego County and other community activists/leaders at 6:30 p.m. for a Fireside Chat on Health Equity and Disparities in the Black community.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. From romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films, there’s something for everyone. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Free - $23

(Runs until May 14) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

Padres vs. Brewers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park! The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Juan “Soto Shuffle” Bobblehead. The first pitch is set to happen at 6:40 p.m.

FRIDAY

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

(Runs every weekend until April 30) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guests will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park.

Padres vs. Brewers - Out at the Park

Where: Petco Park; Costs: Varies

Join the Padres and San Diego Pride for a night of fun and festivities at Out at the Park. Theme Game tickets with the themed hats are sold out. Fans wishing to attend the game with Out at the Park can still purchase discounted tickets that include a donation for SD Pride. However, a hat will not be included.

Padres vs. Brewers - CocktailFest

Where: Petco Park; Costs: starting at $5

Enjoy live music and drink specials starting at $5 in Gallagher Square from gates open until the first pitch.

Turn! Turn! Turn! Art Exhibit

Where: Liberty Station

(Runs until August 11) The opening reception and community dance will be held Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mandell Weiss Galleryspace in the Dorthea Laub Dance Place. Featuring works from artists Mark Siprut and Larry Caveney, the exhibition explores the return to joy after the uncertainty endured during the periods of isolation and separation from the community for the past three years.

SATURDAY

Elmo's Springtacular

Where: Sesame Street San Diego; Costs: Varies

(April 15 - May 21) Spring has sprung at Sesame Place San Diego as the park celebrates nature, art, and everything that makes springtime unique at Elmo’s Springtacular. The event includes Craft and Planting Stations, a Spring Scavenger Hunt, and special Meet & Greets.

South Bay Earth Day

Where: Bayfront Park; Cost: FREE

Show Mother Nature Some Love with the South Bay Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Malashock Dance’s "Perpetual (E)motion"

Where: Liberty Station; Costs: $15-$45

The one-hour program, performed by dancers from Malashock Dance Company, is made up of three distinct dances featuring all-new choreography by iconic San Diego Choreographer John Malashock, Christopher K. Morgan of Christopher K. Morgan & Artists, (Makawao, HI), and Tristian Griffin of Tristian Griffin Dance Company (Kansas City, MO). The performance will take place at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $45 per person and are available for purchase here.

Confident Lines In A Strange Sky

Where: First United Methodist Church of San Diego

Costs: $55 Regular/$65 Door - Seniors and Military: $35 Regular/$45 Door - Students: $15

This classical music concert celebrates standard tropes in a new way and features four world-class composers and 13 renowned musicians performing nine compositions that spotlight historically overshadowed instruments.

SUNDAY

Padres vs. Brewers

Where: Petco Park; Costs: Varies

Military Salute Honoring POW/MIAEvery Sunday, the Padres will recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Active duty service members, Veterans, and their families receive 25% off tickets on Sundays and 10% off all season long, available online through verification by GovX.

Padres vs. Brewers - KidsFest

Where: Petco Park; Costs: FREE

Kids Run the BasesAfter the game, the fun keeps going! Kids age 14 and under can run the bases. Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open for KidsFest to enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly activities in Gallagher Square.

