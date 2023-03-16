Exploring San Diego: St. Patrick's Day events, things to do March 16-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From marathons to bar crawls, there is so much to do around San Diego County this weekend as many events prepare to bring out the big green hats and roll out the green carpets for St. Patrick's Day!

For those who are not planning to wear green or celebrate the holiday, there is still plenty to do in America's Finest City.

Check out our list of things to do:

THURSDAY

Duck Dive

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

(Thursday - Sunday ) Duck Dive is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with food and drink specials all weekend. Customers can enjoy the Corned Beef & Hash breakfast special, made with corned beef, crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and two over-easy eggs. Or opt for the Traditional Corned Beef Hash with cabbage and potatoes, available during lunch and dinner. Jameson espresso martinis, Irish Slammers, green beers, and green tea shots are available as well.

Susie Cakes

Where: One Paseo; Costs: Varies

(Thursday - Friday) The bakery has an assortment of festive sweets specially made for St. Patrick's Day. The menu will include Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes with Baileys Buttercream, Shamrock Frosted Sugar Cookies, a 4-pack of Kiss Me I’m Irish Cupcakes, Green Velvet Cupcakes, and a St. Patrick’s Day Vanilla Celebration Cake available for shipping nationwide. Customers can even add their own personal touch by buying the St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake and Sugar Cookie DIY Kit.

FRIDAY (St. Patrick's Day)

ShamROCK 2023

Where: Gaslamp Quarter; Cost: Varies

Info: San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, a best-dressed leprechaun contest, and more. ShamROCK provides a full lineup of the nation’s top Irish & Celtic Rock bands, with the Clay Colton headlining the event.

Irish 4 A Day

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

St. Patrick's Day festivities will unfold at 15 of the most notable nightclubs, live music venues, restaurants, and bars along Fifth Avenue. Each venue will feature green beer, Irish car bombs, DJs, dancing, live music, drink specials, dining deals, and more.

Patrick's Gaslamp Pub

Where: Gaslamp Quarter; Costs: Varies

Patrick's will open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day and host three different live music performances from The Trey Hill Trio, DJ Juni, and Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the pub will also hold a fundraiser and silent auction for the "This Time Tomorrow" Foundation to raise money for individuals and families in the fight against cancer. All cover sales at the door will also go toward the foundation during this time allotment.

Go Go Amigo

Where: Liberty Station; Costs: Varies

(Friday - Sunday) Go Go Amigo is bringing its own twist to the green-filled holiday we all know and love with its Spicy Leprechaun Shot , an infusion of tequila, lime juice, habanero simple syrup, muddled cucumber strained into a salt-rimmed glass, and garnished with jalapeño and lime, available for $7 the entire weekend.

The Presley

Where: Point Loma; Costs: Varies

The Presley is paying homage and celebrating St. Patrick's Day all month long with a special menu. For the entire month, The Presley will offer a mouth-watering Corned Beef Reuben for $18, serving the classic hearty sandwich with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marbled rye, and steak fries.

Draft at Belmont Park

Where: Mission Beach; Costs: Varies

Draft at Belmont Park is starting bright and early this St. Patrick’s Day as doors open at 5:30 a.m. to host the Rock 105.3 The Show’s 10th annual Kegs N Eggs event. The live broadcast will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a limited breakfast menu.

Ranch 45

Where: Solana Beach; Cost: $45

Ranch 45 is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with three delicious corned beef specials. Customers can pick up two pounds of Brandt corned beef, cooked, sliced ready to be reheated along with potatoes, cabbage, carrots, and a house-made mustard sauce. Guests can also enjoy Corned Beef Hash and Pastrami Sandwiches on the menu all day.

Lakehouse Resort

Where: San Marcos; Costs: $12-24

The Grill, which is the resort's dining outpost, will be serving up a special menu with Irish cuisine and drink specials that will surely get people into the spirit for St. Patrick's Day. Available all day, the menu will have Corned Beef and Cabbage and Guinness Lab Stew. Drink specials include Guinness Beer paired with a shot of Bushmills or Proper 12 Irish Whiskey for and an Irish Mule made with Jameson, lime juice, and ginger beer.

Novo Brazil Brewing Company

Where: South Bay; Costs: Varies

Serving green beer and kombucha, Novo Brazil Brewing Company is celebrating St. Patrick's Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in its Lane Avenue taproom. The night will feature live music from SoCal Chicano band Wapacheros and the house band from School of Rock Otay Ranch, as well as specialty beers, specialty kombuchas, and food vendors.

Johnston’s Pub Crawl

Where: University Heights; Costs: Varies

From 5 to 9 p.m., Johnston’s will be serving up can’t-miss Jameson whiskey specials. Attendees can expect drink specials, giveaways, and even traditional corned beef and cabbage at each stop on the crawl, including Johnston’s sister concept, Park & Rec.

St. Patrick’s Day on The Bay

Where: Seaport Village; Costs: Varies

Guests can expect a live band playing Irish tunes and Leprechaun buskers will fill the neighborhood with festive entertainment from 3 to 7 p.m. Snap a selfie underneath Seaport’s ‘shamrock light tunnel,’ which will be glowing in vibrant shades of green. Mike Hess Brewing will offer a first-dibs taste of its newly-released Hooligan Irish Stout and a re-release of Habitus IPA. Limited-edition Hooligan t-shirts and green beer will also be available for purchase.

Irish Fare for a Night In

Where: Downtown San Diego; Costs: Varies

Urban Kitchen Group’s Morena Provisions catering kitchen & café will offer a special menu for St. Patrick’s Day, featuring a lineup of entrees, apps, and desserts inspired by traditional Irish fare. From classic Brandt corned beef and beef braised cabbage to sweets like ginger Guinness bundt cake with Bailey’s buttercream or Irish soda drop biscuits, this taste of Ireland is perfect for your family night at-home or on-the-go celebration needs.

SATURDAY

St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party

Where: Ocean Beach; Cost:

Info: It's San Diego’s newest beachside, Irish-themed festival. The inaugural event will feature live music, a “Guac Off”, green beer and cocktails, a 5K run, corned beef invitational cornhole tournament, Mr. & Ms. Corned Beef contest, a pup pageant, leprechaun limbo, and more.

Barbie Malibu Truck Tour

Where: Escondido; Cost: $12-75

The 2023 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to Escondido with exclusive retro-inspired merchandise and 70's beach vibes. The truck will be parked near the Cheesecake Factory at North County Mall. Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Pop-Up Truck by credit card. The Malibu Barbie truck will offer an array of 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, a Malibu Barbie Polaroid Camera, a Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket, a Pink Barbie-logo hoodie, Enamel pin set, and so much more.

Butterfly Jungle Safari

Where: Escondido; Cost: Tickets are $15, with a separate Safari Park ticket

(Runs until May 8) Get your cameras ready as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park unveils its Butterfly Jungle Safari. This 20-minute experience will take you through the Hidden Jungle aviary full of colorful butterflies, with guides and wildlife care staff available to answer questions. Visitors must reserve a time slot online first.

SUNDAY

Rolando Street Fair

Where: Rolando Village; Cost: Free entry, $5 for kids zone

Bands and more than 120 vendors will take to Rolando in one of San Diego's only neighborhood street fairs. Come out and enjoy live music from Sutton James, Boostive, Whitney Shay, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, B-Side Players, a new beer garden, and carnival fun at a kids' zone.

Hot Chocolate 15K & 5K Race

Where: Petco Park Cost: $49 - $69

Help the Make-A-Wish Foundations and indulge your sweet tooth during San Diego's Hot Chocolate run! The race starts and finishes at Petco Park and runners will get a special technical pullover, delicious looking medal, and chocolate goodies.

Paint Your Pet Fundraiser

Where: Carmel Mountain; Costs: $65

Second Chance Beer Company is hosting the event with LoveJoy Creations! from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for animal owners to paint a portrait of their favorite family member. 15% of the charge is going directly to Second Chance Animal Rescue. All supplies are provided, and participants will learn how to transfer their pet photo onto a canvas panel.