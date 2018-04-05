Exploring San Diego: Pisco gets hearty, healthy in Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At times, the last thing some people want to do is get home after a long day and cook dinner.

Thankfully, Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria in Liberty Station is willing to help out and you can still make sure you get a hearty meal out of the experience.

Pisco's Executive Chef Emmanuel Piqueras has a great recipe for a quinoa salad that will leave you full - whether you dine in or try it at home.

The Dish:

Quinoa Salad

What You'll Need:

6 oz cooked red quinoa

1 goat cheese slice

1/4 cup arugula

1/2 cup ruby red beets

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1/4 ea avocado

1 TB your favorite vinaigrette

1 TB cilantro microgreens

Putting It Together:

Boil down red quinoa and strain. Add lime juice and diced green onion.

Construct the bed of the salad with kale. Top with serving of quinoa.

Toss cherry tomatoes with diced beets and vinegarette. Add to top of quinoa salad.

Add diced avocados to the top of salad.

Top with a slice of goat cheese and baby cilantro.

For more on Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria, visit their website here.