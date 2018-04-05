Exploring San Diego: Hotel Republic serves up 'winter salad' in the sun

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Winter in San Diego generally means warm weather.

For foodies, this opens up a ton of possibilities. Specifically at San Diego's Hotel Republic, winter salads, summer-style.

Atop the hotel sits Topside Terrace Kitchen and Bar, where Chef JC Colón showed Exploring San Diego how to prepare a winter salad made for sunshine:

The Dish:

Winter Citrus Salad

What You'll Need:

Ricotta cheese

Parsley (chopped)

Zest of orange, lime, and lemon

1 orange (sliced)

1 blood orange (sliced)

Wild arugula

Frisée

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Vinegar

Toasted pistachios (chopped)

Putting It Together:

Mix the ricotta cheese chopped parsley and zest from an orange, lemon, and lime together in a bowl. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Prepare one sliced orange and one slice blood orange.

On a clean plate, spread the ricotta cheese mix and top with slices of cut oranges.

In a separate bowl, mix together wild arugula and frisée. Be sure to trim the frisee of its deeper green pieces so that the pale yellow-green leaves toward the center of the plant remain. The green portion at the ends is generally more bitter.

Toss salad with a dressing of olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Place the salad on top of the ricotta cheese mix and orange slices.

Garnish with chopped, toasted pistachios.

For more on Topside Terrace Kitchen and Bar, visit their website here.