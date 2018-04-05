Exploring San Diego: Cucina Sorella rolls up delicious gnocci

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Making your own pasta doesn't have to be reserved for restaurants, you can try it out in your own kitchen.

Cucina Sorella's gnocci (isn't it fun to say?) is a delicious take on the pasta, working in rapini leaves and ground beef for a dish that will leave you ready for more.

Chef Joe Magnanelli walked us through his recipe, adding that his version isn't the only way you can serve up the pasta — should you try it yourself at home.

The Dish:

Gnocci

What You'll Need:

3 russet potatoes

1 egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 ounces of parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Putting It Together:

Start by washing the potatoes and immediately rub them in kosher salt, so it sticks. Place them on a baking sheet and place in a 350-degree oven for about 1 hour.

When they are done, allow them to cool for about 10 min. Cut open and allow to steam out for a minute. Scoop the inside into a ricer.

Place the riced potato on a floured work surface and make a small well for the egg. Wisk the egg and place in the well. Top with flour, parmesan cheese, and season.

With a bench scraper, cut the egg into the dough, and repeat a couple of times. When the dough starts to come together use your hands and knead. Add a little more flour if needed as you want the dough to have a firmness, but not too sticky. Be careful not to overwork as it will get gummy.

Roll the dough out flat and cut into strips. Roll each strip into even ropes. Cut them into 1-inch pieces. An optional touch would be to run each dumpling over a gnocchi paddle. This is important for some applications which you want the sauce to stick inside the ridges.

Drop them into salted boiling water. They are done when they start to float. Using a small wire strainer pull them out of the water and into a sautee pan.

Enjoy with a million different sauces!

For more on Cucina Sorella, visit their website here.