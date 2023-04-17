Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Erykah Badu bringing 'Unfollow Me' tour to San Diego

The R&B and Soul icon is bringing Hip Hop Emcee yasiin bey with her to the Pechanga Arena on Thursday, June 15.
Paris Fashion RTW SS 23 Valentino Front Row
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Erykah Badu poses for a photographer upon arrival at the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Paris Fashion RTW SS 23 Valentino Front Row
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 14:40:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grammy-Award-winning singer and songwriter Erykah Badu is coming to America's Finest City on her "Unfollow Me" Tour this summer!

The Soul icon has announced her 25-city American tour which starts Jun. 11 in San Antonio, Texas and ends July 23 in her hometown, Dallas.

Badu is slated to stop in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Hip Hop Artist Yasiin Bey, who is also part of the group Black Star.

Since her trailblazing debut album "Baduizm," Badu has become one of the most respected and well-renowned musicians in the modern era. She emerged on the music scene with other soulful artists like Jill Scott, D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and Musiq Soulchild.

You may know songs like "On & On," "Tyrone," "Didn't Cha Know," "Bag Lady," and "Next Lifetime."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, April 20 at 2:22 p.m. on AXS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights