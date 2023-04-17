Erykah Badu bringing 'Unfollow Me' tour to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grammy-Award-winning singer and songwriter Erykah Badu is coming to America's Finest City on her "Unfollow Me" Tour this summer!

The Soul icon has announced her 25-city American tour which starts Jun. 11 in San Antonio, Texas and ends July 23 in her hometown, Dallas.

Badu is slated to stop in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Hip Hop Artist Yasiin Bey, who is also part of the group Black Star.

Since her trailblazing debut album "Baduizm," Badu has become one of the most respected and well-renowned musicians in the modern era. She emerged on the music scene with other soulful artists like Jill Scott, D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and Musiq Soulchild.

You may know songs like "On & On," "Tyrone," "Didn't Cha Know," "Bag Lady," and "Next Lifetime."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, April 20 at 2:22 p.m. on AXS.