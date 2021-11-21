Downtown Disney to 'reimagine' former AMC Theater area

(KGTV) — Disneyland Resort has announced plans to "reimagine" a portion of Downtown Disney in a multi-year project starting next year.

The project will begin in January 2022, with a transformation of the former AMC Theaters and the adjacent area into a "lifestyle space," including open lawn area for relaztion and events, and an extension of the district's dining and shopping.

The park said the project will draw inspiration from "Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the area will be a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, multi-cultural design elements and patterns."

During the work, the district's Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co., and Starbucks Coffee on the west end of the district will close. The Starbucks location on the east end of the district will remain open.