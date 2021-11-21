Watch
Downtown Disney to 'reimagine' former AMC Theater area

The Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., is about to embark on its next evolution of innovative shopping, dining and entertainment experiences, with work beginning in January 2022. The former AMC Theatres building and adjacent area will be completely transformed into a stunning new lifestyle space. Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the area will be a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, multi-cultural design elements and patterns, an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader collection of dining and shopping. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
Downtown Disney District Continues to Be Reimagined at Disneyland Resort
Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 12:42:26-05

(KGTV) — Disneyland Resort has announced plans to "reimagine" a portion of Downtown Disney in a multi-year project starting next year.

The project will begin in January 2022, with a transformation of the former AMC Theaters and the adjacent area into a "lifestyle space," including open lawn area for relaztion and events, and an extension of the district's dining and shopping.

The park said the project will draw inspiration from "Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the area will be a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, multi-cultural design elements and patterns."

During the work, the district's Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co., and Starbucks Coffee on the west end of the district will close. The Starbucks location on the east end of the district will remain open.

