Disneyland resumes Magic Key sales Tuesday, April 11

ANAHEIM, Calif (KGTV) – Missed your chance to purchase a Magic Key? Well, now, here’s your chance.

On Monday, the Disneyland Resort announced they will resume sales of all four Magic Key passes on Tuesday, April 11. Starting at 9:00 a.m., guests can join a virtual on the Disneyland website.

Disneyland says Magic Key passes are subject to availability based on the pass type. Some passes may be unavailable occasionally as they balance the number of passes they sell and manage crowds.

Currently, the Enchant Key, Believe Key and Imagine Key are the only passes available for renewal.

Here’s the breakdown for each pass:

Imagine Key: Priced at $449 (previously $399) is available only to Southern California residents. It is mainly good for midweek visits (Monday to Thursday), with some Friday visits sprinkled throughout the year. June, July and August are mostly blocked out and the two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s holidays.



Hold up to two theme park reservations at a time.

Up to 10% off select merchandise

Up to 10% off select dining

25% off parking standard theme park parking at the Toy Story parking area.

Enchant Key: Priced at $699 (previously $649) with most visits on Monday to Friday with a few available on Saturday but mostly on Sunday visits throughout the year.



Hold up to four theme park reservations at a time

Up to 10% off select merchandise

Up to 10% off select dining

25% off parking standard theme park parking at the Toy Story parking area.

Believe Key: Priced at $1,099 and is good for most of the year with the exception of Saturdays in October, July and certain holiday weekends.



Hold up to six theme park reservations at a time

Up to 20% off select merchandise

Up to 15% off select dining

50% off standard theme park parking at select lots.

Inspire Key: Priced at $1,599 with blackout dates during the two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s Day.



Hold up to six theme park reservations at a time

Up to 20% off select merchandise

Up to 15% off select dining

Standard theme park parking is included at select lots.

All passes now include a new 20% discount on Disney Genie+ when purchased on the day of your visit and Photo Pass digital downloads.

In January 2021, Disneyland launched the Magic Key program after retiring the previous annual pass program during the resort's yearlong shutdown due to the pandemic.

For more information about the program, visit www.disneyland.com.

