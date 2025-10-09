Disneyland increases prices on single-day tickets and annual passes again

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Disneyland increased prices again, with the most expensive single-day ticket for the Anaheim theme park now costing $224.

Disneyland and neighboring California Adventure have increased ticket prices annually for years, with the hikes coming in October for the last five years.

In the latest increases, tickets for Disneyland's most in-demand days have gone from $206 to $224, with tickets for most other days rising between 1.5% and 4.8%. The price of the park's lowest-tier offering, for the least in- demand days, remained the same at $104.

Park hopper add-ons, which allow a guest to visit both Disneyland and California Adventure on the same day, increased to between $70 and $90 per day, up from $65 to $75.

Disneyland officials also announced a new three-day park hopper offer for California residents, which can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days. Those tickets are priced between $249 and $351. They go on sale Dec. 3, 2025, for visits between Jan. 1 and May 21, 2026.

Some annual passes also got more expensive. The Inspire pass -- which offers the most year-round access and highest merchandise and dining discounts - - rose $150 to $1,899. The Believe key went up $100 to $1,474.

Prices for the park's two lowest tier annual packages, the Enchant and Imagine passes, remained the same.

Standard parking also got more expensive, increasing from $35 to $40.

