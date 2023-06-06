Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Disneyland announces ticket deal for California residents

Sleeping Beauty Castle
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
Sleeping Beauty Castle
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 18:22:18-04

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – Disneyland Resort announced Tuesday the return of its special summer ticket offer for California residents.

For a limited time, California residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket starting at $249 ($83 per day) for admission on weekdays or a $299 ($100 per day) three-day ticket that can be used any day, including weekends, according to the resort.

Residents can upgrade to a park hopper ticket or add Genie+ for an additional cost.

Tickets must be redeemed between June 12 and Sept. 28. Tickets and reservations are still required for admission.

Learn more about the ticket offer by visiting www.disneyland.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!