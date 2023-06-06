Disneyland announces ticket deal for California residents

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – Disneyland Resort announced Tuesday the return of its special summer ticket offer for California residents.

For a limited time, California residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket starting at $249 ($83 per day) for admission on weekdays or a $299 ($100 per day) three-day ticket that can be used any day, including weekends, according to the resort.

Residents can upgrade to a park hopper ticket or add Genie+ for an additional cost.

Tickets must be redeemed between June 12 and Sept. 28. Tickets and reservations are still required for admission.

Learn more about the ticket offer by visiting www.disneyland.com.

