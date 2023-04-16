Disneyland announces first ever Pride Night

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – The Disneyland Resort announced its first-ever Pride Night event, which will be held on two separate evenings in June.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Night is an after-hours event that celebrates the LQBTQIA+ community and allies that will be held on June 13 and 15. This separately ticketed event will begin with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT, then the private party runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT.

The event includes themed photo opportunities with unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, specialty food offerings, merchandise and entertainment.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy will participate in a Pride Night Cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., dressed up in outfits designed for the event.

Guests can dance the night away at the Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America, or try country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe.

A limited number of tickets go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders on Tuesday, April 18 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public on Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 a.m. at Disneyland.com.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Night is the first official pride event to be held at any of Disney's domestic parks.

Fans have held their own unofficial Gay Days at Disneyland and Walt Disney World since the 1990s. When Disneyland Park used to close early, businesses were able to rent it out to hold private events. During that time, a group rented out the park and held a Gay Night. After that event was canceled in 1998, Gay Days Anaheim was created based on a similar event held at Walt Disney World, according to the event's website. Both events are unofficial and not presented by the company.

In 2019, Disneyland Paris became the first Disney park to hold an official pride event.