Disneyland announces first-ever Grad Nite Reunion

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – It’s time to dust off those letterman jackets and throw it back to your high school grad night! The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion makes its debut at the Disneyland Resort.

This separately ticketed event invites guests to take in the nostalgia from graduation classes from the last six decades at Disney California Adventure on select nights in June. The event will feature “live music and dance parties —that transform into a pep rally to bring back familiar tunes.”

There will also be cafeteria-inspired food and drinks, special character experiences with some dressed in their cap and gowns, retro photo opportunities, and special after-hours access to most of the park’s attractions. Guests are also encouraged to dress in retro fashions and theme attire to celebrate their favorite decades and show their school spirit.

The event will be held on June 23, 28, and 30 from 8:00 p.m. to Midnight, with a mix-in starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are $150 per person and do not include parking fees.

For more information, visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandAfterDark.