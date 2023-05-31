Disneyland announces dates for return of Halloween Time, Oogie Boogie Bash

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – As people around the country are getting ready for summer vacations, many die-hard Disneyland fans are already looking ahead to the fall season and the upcoming Halloween Time events.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort officially materializes from Sept. 1 – Oct. 31, bringing back several fall favorites for visitors to celebrate the season, like the parks' Halloween Time, Plaza de la Familia and Oogie Boogie Bash.

Joshua Sudock/Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort Haunted Mansion Holiday at the Disneyland Resort From Sept. 1–Oct. 31, 2023, Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park features a merry makeover of the beloved eerie estate. Jack Skellington is behind the mayhem, decorating the mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Dedicated fans of the holiday house will look forward to spotting the annual bespoke gingerbread house on its precarious perch on the ballroom table. Other favorite sights await, including characters from the movie Sally, Zero and other Nightmare nasties on hand. (Disneyland Resort)

Halloween Time favorites like the Haunted Mansion Holiday, with its annual deliciously diabolical gingerbread display in the ballroom, and Guardians of the Galaxy-Monsters After Dark, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree (Mater's Junkyard Jamboree), Luigi's Honkin' Haul-OWeen (Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters) all return.

At Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals will debut new outfits made with luminescent fabrics and bat details. Each night through Oct. 31, Halloween Screams will conjure projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and It's a Small World.

At Disney California Adventure Park, Plaza de la Familia will feature Día de los Muertos-themed activities from Sept. 1-Nov. 2. Guests can enjoy a cultural experience bringing marigolds, family crafts, Mariachi groups, Folklórico dancers, plus a recount of Miguel from Coco's adventure into the Land of the Dead. Guests can also take photos with Miguel and much more.

Both parks will be dressed in their best fall decor, delicious seasonal treats and fun merchandise.

Oogie Boogie Bash-A Disney Halloween Party

Guests of all ages are invited to wear Halloween costumes and enjoy a spooky evening filled with rare character sightings, themed food, treat trails, Frightfully Fun Parade, unique and themed photo opportunities and much more.

Tickets for the popular event at Disney California Adventure will go on sale for the general public on June 29. A limited number of tickets go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders on June 27 at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash.

Both ticket queues are expected to open no later than 9 a.m. PT.

This year's event will be available for 25 select nights between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31:



Tuesday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 7

Sunday, Sept. 10

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Thursday, Sept. 14

Sunday, Sept. 17

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Sept. 21

Sunday, Sept. 24

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Thursday, Sept.28

Sunday, Oct. 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sunday, Oct. 8

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Thursday, Oct. 12

Sunday, Oct. 15

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Oct. 19

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 26

Sunday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 31

For more information about Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, visit, Disneyland.com.