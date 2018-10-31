Discovering the Star of India's ghostly past on special October tours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Star of India may be at bay in San Diego, but some former crew members still yearn for the seven seas.

Ghostly tales are the focus of the Maritime Museum of San Diego's Haunted Tales nights on Oct. 20 and 27. Guests will be able to come aboard the ship during special, late-night hours for a tour of its haunted past.

Al Sorkin, with the Maritime Museum, explained the three prominent spirits who are said to reside on the ship: An Army Captain who passed away in his cabin, a Chinese man found dead under unknown circumstances, and a young man who fell from a loft to the deck below.

"One of the times I was on the ship and I was by myself and I heard a pounding beginning," Sorkin recalled. "And so I went looking around the ship ... And I could not find what was causing that pounding. It was like a sledgehammer banging against the metal."

Sorkin's own paranormal experiences parallel those of guests, who have reported sounds and cold spots in areas of the ship, such as the location where the Chinese man was found dead.

The tales aren't simply reserved for Halloween time, though that may be when they are most popular.

The museum is open year-round for guests who can come aboard and learn about the Star's vast history, in addition to access to 10 other vessels, educational programs, and an ever-changing array of exhibits.

For those interested in visiting the museum, the Star of India, or its educational programs for groups, visit sdmaritime.org.