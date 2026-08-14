Delta Airlines to begin offering nonstop San Diego-to-Austin flights next spring

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Delta Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop service between Austin, Texas, and San Diego beginning April 12, 2027, the company announced Thursday.

The flights will be aboard the Airbus A319, linking " two dynamic markets known for innovation, business growth and vibrant cultural scenes, while giving travelers easier access for both business and leisure trips," a statement from the company read.

By summer 2027, Delta expects to serve approximately 30 destinations from Austin and operate more than 70 peak-day departures.

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