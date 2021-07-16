Del Mar Racing kicks off 82nd season with ticket-only opening day

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Del Mar Racing welcomed back opening day at the races for the first time since 2019 on Friday, in a ticketed-only event that sought to bring back the yearly race-day fun.

While the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has said that the 2021 summer race meets will be held with 100% capacity for fans, though all fans will need to purchase a ticket online ahead of the event they want to attend. Ticket information is available online here.

Seating will be available in the track's Stretch Run, Clubhouse, Turf Club, Skyrooms, Luxury and Celebrity Suites, and the track's five restaurants.

The first two weeks of the 2021 season will feature Friday-through-Sunday three-day weekends. The remainder of the season will be held on a Thursdays-through-Sunday basis with Closing Day on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6.

Sky10 was live over the racetrack for a look at opening day preparations!



In accordance with California's health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the racetrack will require unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Whether guests are in the facility or placing a bet, officials ask that guests practice physical distancing and avoid gathering inside the grandstand. Signage is placed throughout the racetrack with health and safety reminders.

Del Mar Racing officials add that enhanced cleaning protocols and sanitation protocols will be observed, and hand sanitizing stations would be available throughout the grounds.

Officials said they put their health protocols into place with the cooperation of state and local health officials, as well as Scripps Health and their staff. More information on fans should know before they go, including bag policies, can be found here.