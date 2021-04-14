Del Mar Fairgrounds to host smaller event in place of annual county fair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In place of the annual San Diego County Fair this summer, the Del Mar Fairgrounds announced Wednesday that it will hold a smaller, scaled-down four-week celebration.

The HOME*GROWN*FUN event will be held from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, July 4 by the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which traditionally hosts the annual county fair. Much like the traditional fair, the event will feature tasty fair dishes, shopping, a Ferris wheel and carousel, agricultural exhibits, entertainment, and more.

Tickets for the event will cost $10 and children 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Parking will cost $12. All admission and parking passes must be purchased online in advance, as there will be no onsite admission or parking transactions. Due to capacity limits, guests will be required to select a preferred arrival time when purchasing tickets online. More information is available online here.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings, socially distance while inside, and be encouraged to wash their hands often.

“'HOME*GROWN*FUN presented by the San Diego County Fair' will offer a taste of fair favorites, including shopping, food concessionaires, a Ferris wheel and carousel, agricultural-themed exhibits, and demonstrations and entertainment designed to educate and delight families looking to get outside for some real-life, in-person, down-home, but still masked-up and socially-distanced fun!" a release by the fairgrounds said.

Guests will be able to take a spin on the Grand Wheel, a colorful carousel, enjoy pony rides, or ride atop a Ferris wheel at the event. Entertainment like the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs and Extreme Dogs stunt show will return. Agricultural exhibits will also show off California's crops and flowers, and the event is planning for more demonstrations, contests, and music.

Fans of the fair annual display of vendors and gifts will be able to walk through displays of all their favorite tools and gifts.

And, of course, food will be center-stage with options like Chicken Charlie's, Juicy's, Pink's Hot Dogs, Chuckwagon BBQ, and plenty of more returning to feed guests.

To learn more about rides, entertainment, and food heading back to the fairgrounds this summer, visit the fair's website here.