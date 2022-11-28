December Nights bringing holiday festivities to San Diego's Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Balboa Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday activities, food and entertainment.

December Nights is a free family-friendly event featuring bands, dancers, choir performances, delicious specialty foods from different parts of the world and holiday-themed attractions.

WHEN/ENTERTAINMENT

Friday, December 2: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 3: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

To view the complete list of who's performing at each stage, click here.

TRANSPORTATION

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the holiday celebration, so it’s encouraged to plan for parking and transportation.

A free shuttle will be available on Friday and Saturday to the festivities and will pick up and drop off downtown at Ash St. between 5th and 6th Ave only. The last shuttle to the park will leave at 9:30 p.m. on both nights.

Those planning to use any ridesharing services can hail a car on 6th Avenue and Laurel Street.

The Metropolitan Transit System will provide nearby service to the event via the MTS Trolley to 5th and C for service on Routes 3 or 120 to Laurel Street and various MTS bus services to Park and University Avenue.

Routes 7 and 215 will bypass Park Blvd during the event, but MTS will not have direct service along Park Blvd and City College to Hillcrest. More information can be found at www.sdmts.com.

As a reminder, bikes and scooters are not allowed within the park's perimeter. Anyone planning on using them will need to park them near the Laurel Street Bridge (free bike valet) or the unstaffed area on the Federal Lawn (remember to bring a lock).

Dockless vehicles are allowed within the event perimeter and can be picked up at the following locations:

Along 6th Ave. from Elm to Upas

Adjacent to the Natural History Museum

South of Morley Field Drive/East of Zoo Drive (before Park Blvd.) just north of the Zoo Parking lot

Federal Building Lawn – Presidents Way & Park Blvd

PARKING

There is limited free parking for the event at the San Diego Zoo and City College, which is expected to fill early and quickly. There is also free disabled parking at the Fleet Science Center and Federal lots.

Paid parking options range from $15-$45 for lots at:

Inspiration Point parking lot (limited pre-paid parking is available for $25)

Natural History Museum (limited pre-paid parking is available for $40)

South Carousel lot (limited pre-paid parking is available for $40)

Ace Parking lot

To purchase pre-paid parking or to view a map of the parking lots, click here.

For additional information about Balboa Park December Nights, visit sandiego.gov/december-nights.

