Dash into these Thanksgiving races around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Before sitting down to Thanksgiving Day meal, there may be a few family members who prefer to work up an appetite — or run it off afterward.

On Thanksgiving Day, they'll have their chance at one of several "turkey trot" runs being held across San Diego County. With distances between 5K and 10K, and the option to run or walk, there's a race event for any age or skill level.

Check out these runs happening around the county this month in celebration of Thanksgiving — and make it a true Thanksgiving event by getting your family or friends to join!

Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K (Link) — One of San Diego's longest-running Thanksgiving Day trots returns to help benefit Father Joe's Villages' meal program. Make an impact and hit the road through Balboa Park for this seasonal tradition.

Thanksgiving Day Thank You Run 5K (Link) — Help support the ALS Association – Greater San Diego Chapter during 4S Ranch's 12th annual 5K run on Thanksgiving. You're sure to work up an appetite after hitting the roads in 4S Ranch and Del Sur, and runners will get a complimentary beer after the race!

O'Side Turkey Trot 5-mile or 5K (Link) — Oceanside's 16th annual Turkey Trot run or walk is always a seasonal favorite among runners. Participants will enjoy live entertainment along the course as they help raise money for non-profits that support Oceanside residents.

Fallbrook Turkey Trot (Link) — Runners will come together to help support the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation, which in turn aims to support the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, and the Fallbrook communities.

Coronado Turkey Trot 5K (Link) — Lace up your running shoes for Coronado's 8th annual Turkey Trot to help benefit Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego and raise awareness of how their work impacts our region.

Encinitas Turkey Trot 5K & 10K (Link) — Wake up Thanksgiving Day and participate in Encinitas' Turkey Trot along Coast Highway 101. Take in morning views of the Pacific and go home with a race day medal, as you support Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket.

You can also still support the San Diego Run for the Hungry 5K & 10K. Even though the event is canceled for 2021, donations are being accepted online to support San Diego Food Bank.