Danny Elfman: From Boingo To Batman to Big Mess and Beyond! coming to San Diego Aug. 3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Visionary composer and recording artist Danny Elfman confirmed a performance in San Diego of his Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond! in August.

The show will be held on Aug. 3 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater and will feature Elfman backed by an all-start rock band and orchestra and choir that played during his 2022 set at Coachella.

The show will take audiences through his vision and the magical world through his haunting compositions that will be brought to life on stage through visuals on the big screen. It will feature music from Oingo Boingo, his solo career, and his 2021 album Big Mess. It will also include film scores and television themes from Alice in Wonderland, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons, and more.

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. There will be additional presales throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Elfman will also have another show in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 5.