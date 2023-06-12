Cuteness Overload: San Diego Zoo Safari Park introduces three Bat-eared foxes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has welcomed three young and adorable bat-eared foxes in its Nairobi Village area.

Zoo officials say the fox kits are now venturing out of the den and into their habitat with their mother, Winter (a first-time mom).

The furry babies enjoy wrestling with one another and playing with mom’s big ears. Also, their daily activities so far include chasing each other’s tails and catching crickets.

Wildlife care specialists have confirmed that the three youngsters are doing well and are nursing throughout the day and night, according to the safari park.

Over the past few days, specialists say the fox kits have started eating solid food, and mealworms are their favorites.