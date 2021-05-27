Coronado once again among top spots on 2021 'Dr. Beach' list

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's no surprise. San Diego County's beaches are a local and tourist favorite. And once again, one local beach is getting top honors as one of the best in the country.

Every year, "Dr. Beach" Dr. Stephen Leatherman reviews the country's beaches and presents his picks for the best shorelines of the year.

This year, Coronado Beach moved up a spot to eighth on the list. The coastal scientist calls the location "the toast of Southern California."

"It is a veritable oasis by the sea that is hundreds of yards wide," Leatherman wrote. "With its subtropical vegetation, unique Mediterranean climate and fine sparkling sand, beachgoers flock to this beach for great ship-watching and the summer's warm and mild surf. The local landmark, Hotel del Coronado, was built over a hundred years ago; kings, sheiks, actors and actresses have stayed at this iconic hotel."

Other beaches that made the top 10 included Hapuna Beach in Hawaii; Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach in North Carolina; St. George Island State Park in Florida; Lighthouse Beach, in North Carolina; Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Hawaii; Caladesi Island State Park in Florida; Beachwalker Park in South Carolina; and Coast Guard Beach in Massachusetts.