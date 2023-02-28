Two San Diego beaches make another crack at top US beaches in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — TripAdvisor has released its 2023 list of America’s best beaches with two of the top 10 being right here in the San Diego County area.

La Jolla Cove ranked eighth and Coronado Beach ranked 10th on Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, which compiles its rankings based on reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers in 2022.

“As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor.

Both San Diego beaches have made Tripadvisor's rankings in the previous years and have slowly but surely climbed up the charts. Last year, La Jolla Cove reached ninth place and Coronado was placed 15th.

In 2021, La Jolla Cove ranked 14th and Coronado placed 20th. Another California beach that was awarded this year was Santa Monica State Beach, which made the national list at No. 25.

Luckily, San Diego has some of the most amazing beach getaways right in our very own backyard.

As expected, the top U.S. beach on the list is Ka'anapali Beach on the island of Maui, Hawai'i.

Check out the rest of Tripadvisor’s “The Best of the Best Beaches” below: