Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Two San Diego beaches make another crack at top US beaches in 2023

'Dr. Beach' names Coronado Beach among best in the U.S.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy: Stephen Leatherman
'Dr. Beach' names Coronado Beach among best in the U.S.
barry alman la jolla.jpg
Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 18:10:14-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — TripAdvisor has released its 2023 list of America’s best beaches with two of the top 10 being right here in the San Diego County area.

La Jolla Cove ranked eighth and Coronado Beach ranked 10th on Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, which compiles its rankings based on reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers in 2022.

“As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor.

Both San Diego beaches have made Tripadvisor's rankings in the previous years and have slowly but surely climbed up the charts. Last year, La Jolla Cove reached ninth place and Coronado was placed 15th.

In 2021, La Jolla Cove ranked 14th and Coronado placed 20th. Another California beach that was awarded this year was Santa Monica State Beach, which made the national list at No. 25.

Luckily, San Diego has some of the most amazing beach getaways right in our very own backyard.

As expected, the top U.S. beach on the list is Ka'anapali Beach on the island of Maui, Hawai'i.

Check out the rest of Tripadvisor’s “The Best of the Best Beaches” below:

  1. Ka'anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii
  2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
  3. Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia
  4. Hanalei Beach – Kauai, Hawaii
  5. Ho'okipa Beach Park - Maui, Hawaii
  6. Henderson Beach State Park – Destin, Florida
  7. Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon
  8. Coronado Beach – Coronado, California
  9. Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine
  10. La Jolla Cove - La Jolla, California
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!