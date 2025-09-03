Foster Grandparent Program helps promote literacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For kindergartners at Saint Charles Catholic School, having an extra pair of helping hands in the classroom is special — especially when those hands belong to community members like “Grandma Grace.”

“I think it is very different. The kids seem to really take very well to the grandmas. The teachers are there for support as well, and they do utilize them, but it just, it’s a different feel from the kids,” says Liz Enriquez, the Community Outreach Coordinator for St. Charles Catholic School.

Grace is part of the Catholic Charities Foster Grandparents Program, a federally funded initiative that has connected people ages 55 and older with local schools and others in need for 60 years.

Michelle Romo, the program coordinator, says volunteers often work with students who may have English as a second language and those who have learning disabilities. They also help kids who are a bit behind on the curriculum, such as those who have come from a different school.

In classrooms, the “grandparents” mentor students, assist with tutoring and build skills with a focus on literacy.

“It depends on what the student needs... Sometimes they’ll need help with the phonics, and they’ll sit there and work with them, you know, on their phonics. Sometimes it’s spelling... So they’ll have the flashcards working with them one-on-one. I’ve seen small groups where the kids take turns reading,” Romo said.

Linda Cochran Johnson has volunteered as “Grandma Linda” for several years.

As a grandmother to one, she said the role allows her to relive the days when her grandson was younger while making an impact in the lives of other children.

“Beyond the teacher, I’m the next person that they talk to. And I try to give them the same advice I would give my own grandchild. If I see them doing wrong or doing something that’s not right, I pull them aside and say, 'Hey, look, what could you have done differently?'” she said.

The program director said they need more volunteers. Those interested must complete an application, pass a background check, get a physical, and attend training. Volunteers receive a stipend.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.