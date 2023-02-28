Comic-Con Museum in San Diego named 'Best Pop Culture Museum' by USA Today

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Comic-Con Museum has won the Best Pop Culture Museum category in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The contest featured several museums from across the country, with winners determined by popular vote by members of the public.

"Comic-Con and Comic-Con Museum have one of the most loyal fan bases and we are beyond thankful for their support," said Executive Director Rita Vandergaw. "We are eager to continue producing interactive and quality exhibits for the public, including our current hands-on Animation Academy."

Nominees for each category were selected by a panel of experts which included editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other relevant contributors.

The museum's current exhibits include "The Animation Academy – from Pencils to Pixels," where guests can explore the world of cartoons and animated characters. This exhibit has over 20 interactive stations that provide a "unique behind-the-scenes look at how some of the most beloved animated shows are created."

The Comic-Con Museum also features "Cover Story: Five Decades of Comic-Con," highlighting the history of the world-famous convention through souvenir books. It also offers a visual tour of the evolution of Comic-Con cover art and features works from a veritable who's who of the comics world.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the last entry at 4 p.m. Adults ages 18 and up are $25, children ages 6 to 12 are $12, and seniors 65+, juniors (13 -17) and military are $18. Children under five are free.

To purchase tickets, click here, and to learn more about the museum, visit www.comic-con.org/museum.