Coastal Christmas Holiday Lights Spectacular coming to Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A festive journey and winter wonderland is coming to Del Mar for the holiday season. Starting Dec. 13, the Coastal Christmas Holiday Lights Spectacular will transform the Del Mar Fairgrounds, bringing twinkling lights, holiday cheer and delicious food and drinks.

The holiday fun by the sea will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the following days:



Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 19 to Monday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 26

Some of the experiences during the spectacular include the Holiday Light Trail, Glice Skating, Frosty's Fun Zone, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, and, of course, photos with the big man himself: Santa!

There are various events throughout the nine-day takeover of the fairgrounds, including Military Appreciation Night, Holiday Wine Walks, First Responders Night and more.

Follow this link to see the full calendar of events.