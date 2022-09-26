City Tacos celebrates nine years in business with sale of 3 millionth taco

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just ahead of National Taco day, a popular taco spot founded in North Park sold its three millionth taco.

City Tacos was founded nine years ago by Gerry Torres. Last week, the Mexican eatery surpassed three million tacos sold in San Diego County.

“I just happened to stumble across this fun milestone while going through my records,” Torres said. “While I certainly can’t say that all San Diegans have had a City Taco taco, I am proud that my vision and passion has extended to nearly the same number as the population here.

With roughly 3.3 million people in the County, the milestone averages to nearly one taco per resident.

Torres is originally from Mexico City and moved to San Diego in 1992. This past June he became a United States citizen in a ceremony held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in downtown.

"I am forever grateful to the loyal following of our great patrons through the years. The upcoming National Taco Day will be a little extra special this year,” said Torres.

National Taco Day is next Tuesday, October 4.

City Tacos has six San Diego locations: East Village, Encinitas, La Mesa, North Park, Pacific Beach, and Sorrento Valley.