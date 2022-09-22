Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position.

Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.

Here’s the top 15 ranking they came up with:

Austin, TX San Jose, CA San Antonio, TX Oklahoma City, OK Los Angeles, CA Las Vegas, NV Houston, TX San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ Riverside, CA Denver, CO Raleigh, NC Milwaukee, WI Dallas, TX Sacramento, CA

There's no doubt tacos are a way of life for many that call San Diego home. The city has a taco interest score of 74.9 out of 100, according to Google Trends data for search terms such as ”tacos,” “tacos near me,” and “taco recipes.”

Of the total number of restaurants in San Diego, 4.5% are taco places.

However, San Diego is the #1 city for Taco Tuesday, fish tacos, and carnitas lovers based on Google Trends scores.

Looking at the rankings, California and Texas seem to be wrestling for taco superiority. California has one more city (5) than Texas in the top 15, but a Texas city (Austin) won the number 1 spot.

Hartford came in as the worst, along with Boston and New York City.