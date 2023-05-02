Cinco de Mayo celebrations in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Throughout San Diego, residents will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with various events.

Although Cinco De Mayo is often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, it commemorates the Mexican army’s win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Here’s a look at some celebrations happening across San Diego:

Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5-7; Where: Old Town; Cost: Free

Kicking off the festivities is Fiesta Cinco de Mayo in Old Town on Saturday, April 30. The celebration will have live music, performances, food, drinks, Lucha Libre wrestling, bustling mercado and activities for the whole family.

Viva La Musica

When: Weekends, May 5-21; Where: Sea World San Diego

Cost: Included with park admission

Viva La Música celebrates Latin culture through music, food and festive decor for the entire family.

Cinco de Mayo Party Cruise

When: May 5; Where: Bahia Resort Hotel; Cost: $20

The Cinco de Mayo party cruise features DJ-spun music, views of Mission Bay and a cash bar with festive drink specials and light snacks.

Tacos and Beer Fest

When: May 6; Where: Ramona Outdoor Community Center; Cost: Pre-sale $12, At the door $15

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce presents the First Annual Tacos & Beer Fest. This family-friendly event features food, live music, craft vendors, opportunity drawings and much more.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

When: May 7; Grape Day Park; Cost Free

This family-friendly event includes live entertainment, food and fun.

Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5; Where: Rooftop Cinema Club: Cost: $11.25-$25.50

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Pixar's animated film Coco followed by the film that honors the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano Music: Selena.

