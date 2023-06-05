Chula Vista announces Fourth of July celebration

The City of Chula Vista is preparing for summer festivities with the announcement of the annual Fourth of July fireworks.

According to the city, a fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m. at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Special music will accompany the fireworks display on Magic 92.5.

For the best locations to view the fireworks, the city recommends either the training center or nearby Mountain Hawk Park. The training center can accommodate 5,000 attendees and 600 vehicles, the city added.

Parking will be free with gates opening at 7 p.m. "Please be aware of several restrictions: alcohol, smoking, pop-up tents, grills and umbrellas are not allowed on the premises, and all animals and drones are strictly prohibited at the Training Center," the city said.

Blankets are allowed, as well as portable chairs, and snacks. Food trucks will also be parked at the site.

More parking is available at New Hope Community Church at 2720 Olympic Parkway.

Meanwhile, Mountain Hawk Park opens at 7:30 a.m. and can accommodate 3,000 people. Street parking is available on a first-come basis, the city said. The park will close at 10 p.m.

