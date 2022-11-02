Cheers! San Diego Beer Week returns this Friday, Nov. 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're looking to quench your thirst and then some after a long work week, you're in luck: San Diego Beer Week is returning to America's Finest City this Friday, Nov. 4.

This is the 14th year the microbreweries of the San Diego Brewers Guild are putting their most refreshing IPAs, stouts, lagers, kölsches, sours and other special libations on display.

The official Guild Fest kick-off event highlighting and honoring the local independent craft beer industry will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar.

The festivities will run through Sunday, Nov. 13, with the grand finale Beer Garden event taking place at The Lodge at Torrey Pines.

Throughout Beer Week, breweries across San Diego County will host events and have beer specials.

Eight breweries in the guild are collaborating to create the 2022 Capital of Craft IPA specifically for the 10-day celebration, and Pizza Port Brewing Company will host the speciality beer. BattleMage Brewing, Culver Beer, Fall Brewing, Mcilhenney Brewing, Mujeres Brew House, My Yard Live and TapRoom Beer all teamed up with Pizza Port to create the beer.

San Diego County is known as "The Capital of Craft" because it has more than 150 craft brewery locations, the most out of any county in the United States, according to the guild's press release. The guild is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year; it was formed in 1997 as 15 breweries joined forces.

Paige McWey Acers, the executive director of the Brewers Guild, believes craft beer is a pillar in the San Diego community.

“Craft beer really is one of San Diego’s great industries along with the military, tourism, tech, and medicine,” McWey Acers said. “We are The Capital of Craft for a reason and Beer Week is a fall tradition unlike any other in America’s Finest City. We look forward to another incredible 10 days of suds and fun.”

General admission and early admission tickets for the opening Guild Fest event are on sale now for $55 and $70, respectively. Beer enthusiasts will enjoy unlimited samples, food trucks and live music at this 21+ event. Parking is available on site for $12, and designated driver tickets will be sold at the door for $20.

This is the first in-person Guild Fest since 2019, when more than 2,000 people attended. Wine and kombucha will be available as well.

A virtual kick-off toast will happen at all guild member breweries at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, signaling the start of beer week.

The Beer Garden at The Lodge at Torrey Pines will feature 28 breweries paired with 14 chefs. Tickets for that event are $145.

Check out the full Beer Week calendar of events here.