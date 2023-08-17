San Diego Center for Jewish Culture launches 2023-24 season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture launches the 2023-24 season Thursday night with a Broadway legend. Seth Rudetsky will bring his unique talents for music, performance, and gossip to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

Rudetsky's appearance is the first of several high profile acts scheduled as part of a stellar season. Other major events include An Evening With Al Franken, the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival, a full slate of family-friendly shows from the JCompany Youth Theater, and more.

Director Joey Landwehr spoke with ABC 10News Morning Anchor Jared Aarons about the season, and how you don't have to be Jewish to find something you'll enjoy.

