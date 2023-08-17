Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

San Diego Center for Jewish Culture launches 2023-24 season

Broadway expert Seth Rudetsky is first performer of new season
SDCJC Pic.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KGTV/ABC 10Nerws
Jared Aarons speaks with SD Center for Jewish Culture Director Joey Landwehr about the 2023-24 season
SDCJC Pic.png
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 14:40:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture launches the 2023-24 season Thursday night with a Broadway legend. Seth Rudetsky will bring his unique talents for music, performance, and gossip to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

Rudetsky's appearance is the first of several high profile acts scheduled as part of a stellar season. Other major events include An Evening With Al Franken, the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival, a full slate of family-friendly shows from the JCompany Youth Theater, and more.

Director Joey Landwehr spoke with ABC 10News Morning Anchor Jared Aarons about the season, and how you don't have to be Jewish to find something you'll enjoy.

For more information about the upcoming season or to purchase tickets to an event, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

If You Give A Child A Book Story Time