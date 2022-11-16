Celebrate the holidays at one of Southern California theme parks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The holidays are underway around Southern California theme parks. Here's what you can expect this holiday season:

Knott's Berry Farm

Get ready to enjoy the holidays with the return of Knott’s Merry Farm on Friday, Nov. 18, through January 8, 2023.

The park will undergo a holiday transformation into a winter wonderland featuring miles of garland, twinkling lights and new shows. This year Knott’s will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Snoopy on Ice with an updated version called "Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas" that will have all the aspects of the ice show with special technological additions.

“Knott’s Merry Farm has been a cherished holiday tradition for generations of guests and season pass holders, and we’re excited to offer a full lineup of reimagined favorites and timeless classics again this season,” said Jon Storbeck, Knott’s Berry Farm vice president and general manager. “With lively music and performances, shining décor and delicious treats, Knott's Merry Farm is sure to create lasting holiday memories for the whole family to enjoy.”

Each night during Knott’s Merry Farm will feature the "Ghost Town," a Snow and Glow experience where guests will experience thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while it “snows.”

Disneyland Resort

The holidays are underway at the Disneyland Resort now through Jan. 8, 2023.

Celebrate the holidays with festive decor, seasonal nighttime spectaculars, special foods, beverages and holiday transformations to select attractions.

Disneyland will welcome back the timeless holiday classic, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, where guests can see their favorite characters like Ana, Elsa, Olaf, Mickey, Minnie, toy soldiers and Santa.

Over at New Orleans Square, two holidays will collide as Jack Skellington and friends transform the Haunted Mansion into the Haunted Mansion Holiday. Meanwhile in Fantasyland, It's A Small World will transform into It's a Small World Holiday.

In the evenings, the festivities will continue with the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular, which features magical “snowfall” and colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A., and the façade of “it’s a small world.”

Disney Festival of the Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure with live entertainment, delicious culinary foods and special traditions highlighting diverse celebrations, like Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

Guests can also enjoy Mickey's Happy Holidays, where they can see a procession of their favorite Disney/Pixar characters march along to the upbeat rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers. “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” also returns with Mickey and Minnie in fiesta attire, Folklorico dancers, Mariachi, Brazilian samba dancers, percussionists, and giant mojiganga puppets. Then finish the night with “World of Color – Season of Light,” which will wrap guests with holiday magic and music with treasured moments from classic Disney films.

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego welcomed the holiday season by transforming into a winter wonderland of snowfall. The park will host a daily tree lighting of a newly reimagined 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights and a twinkling 30-foot Christmas tree from now through Jan. 8, 2023.

The annual Christmas Celebration includes Mrs. Claus's Christmas Calvacade, a new holiday fireworks show, photo opportunities with Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, SeaWorld Christmas Brass Band and seasonal food and drink offerings.

Guests can also enjoy two new theater shows: "A Stocking Full of Soul Theater Show" featuring “America’s Got Talent” Finalist Bryan Cheatham as he and his friends sing and dance the night away while getting ready for his big Christmas Celebration. Additionally, "A Joyous Celebration Theater Show" is where the magic of Christmas comes alive. SeaWorld will also showcase the holiday spirit through Donner and Blitzen's "LaZer with a 'Z' Light Show," a laser light snow happening twice nightly in front of the park.

